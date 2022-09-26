10 New Cryptocurrency to Buy in September 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

We’ve thoroughly analyzed the most promising crypto projects in the space to save investors some legwork.

As such, this page reviews and ranks the top 10 new crypto coins to invest in 2022.

Below, investors can find a list of the top new crypto coins to buy in 2022.

The above list of new cryptocurrencies encompasses a range of different project types as well as the best upcoming ICOs. This includes P2E games, AMM projects, NFT competition platforms, and more.

It doesn’t stop there. Later, we also reveal how to find new cryptocurrencies and talk about whether they make a sound investment.

Cryptocurrencies are volatile and speculative assets. As such, it’s important for investors to familiarize themselves with the tokens on this list of new cryptocurrencies to ensure they suit their goals.

With this in mind, we have reviewed each of the new crypto listings we’ve mentioned above:

Looking for the most promising and best DeFi coin to buy? Tamadoge is an exciting P2E game that is part of a compelling new metaverse and NFT-centric ecosystem. The platform’s token is TAMA, which is a deflationary meme cryptocurrency with utility.

Let’s start with how well received the Tamadoge project is so far – the TAMA presale has just finished with $19 million raised in less than eight weeks and a crypto whale buying 55.8ETH of TAMA tokens on Sunday night, despite bearish sentiment and falling prices in the rest of the market.

Tamadoge was already named as our top crypto ICO of the year and is now expected to see huge growth with a listing on a top centralized exchange next week (see below).

Those looking for the newest crypto to watch should look no further as this project is growing massively in popularity and is one of the most popular cryptos on Twitter – the project has already managed to attract a ‘Tamadoge army’ of over 65k followers on the site, another 50k on Telegram.

When looking for new crypto today, it’s important that investors familiarize themselves with the project and the token’s use cases – if any. As we touched on, TAMA is a meme-come-dog token with a difference.

TAMA distinguishes itself from other popular meme currencies like Dogecoin – or shitcoins as they are sometimes called – by having a high level of practical utility. The Tamadoge ecosystem includes a P2E game comparable to Tamagotchi.

AS one of the best gaming cryptos, players can train and care for their own digital pets. They can level them up, earn digital currencies, battle against others, and try to get to the top of the leaderboard. Pets are represented by NFTs, which means players will take ownership of them outside of the game.

This allows players to train, breed, and play with their own pets and increase their value within the game. Players can also mint, swap, buy and sell pets – as well as purchase virtual food, toys and treats for them in the Tamadoge marketplace, dubbed the pet store.

The Tamaverse enables players to immerse themselves in the platform’s own metaverse, where they can socialize as avatars and use TAMA tokens as currency.

According to the Tamadoge roadmap, all pets will be 3D, before an augmented reality app is released in the future. There will also be a range of P2E arcade games to look forward to and rewards will get bigger and better.

The project also has a doxxed team and has had its KYC verification completed and verified by CoinSniper – where it has been named a top new project – and its smart contract audited by SolidProof.

Unlike other meme coins such Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, which have massive and ever-increasing supplies of coins, TAMA has a strict supply of just 2 billion coins and a deflationary mechanism that will see 5% of every pet store transaction burned.

To keep abreast with news on listings or when early investors can claim tokens, join the Tamadoge Telegram group or follow the project on Twitter.

TAMA will be listed on OKX from Tuesday, September 27 – making it the first major exchange to carry the new token. It will be available on both the CEX and DEX versions of OKX. Register now so you don’t miss out.

Buy Tamadoge on OKX

Those intrigued by new crypto coins that incorporate P2E games with the metaverse will also like Battle Infinity. The token in this case is IBAT. This project is also up there with the most popular new crypto for 2022, as it had one of the most successful presales of the year,

IBAT hit its hard cap target of 16,500 BNB in 24 days. As such, it sold out way before its expected 90-day campaign in the presale phase. This project describes itself as the multiverse of the metaverse.

It’s an exciting concept that incorporates NFT gaming, the metaverse, and various other products. This includes Battle Infinity’s own decentralized NFT marketplace – Battle Market. With regards to the gaming aspect, IBAT Premier League is an all-immersive P2E title.

Players can partake in sports tournaments and leagues on the blockchain. P2E fantasy sports games will include offerings such as cricket, baseball, hockey, basketball, football, and more.

Not only that, but each player can put together a strong team of athletes to compete against others and try to get to the top of the leaderboard. Each athlete is an NFT that replicates a real-world sports person.

As such, each will have a different value. Players can also swap, buy and store NFTs under one roof. Additionally, the blockchain game will provide players with keys that can be utilized to purchase and unlock ‘crates’ within the Battle Market.

Investors can also stake IBAT tokens and also pair them with other crypto assets such as BNB or Dogecoin to earn rewards. On the platform, players will be able to upgrade and customize avatars whilst also having access to the Battle Arena (this project’s metaverse).

Battle Infinity could well become the next Axie Infinity based on current market sentiment. Investors who want to invest in this new crypto can buy IBAT tokens on PancakeSwap with ease.

Battle Infinity is now also listed on LBank, allowing investors and traders to buy and sell without any transaction fees, with new coin listings on other exchanges expected in the near future.

Battle Infinity will also launch its staking mechanism on September 24, which should take millions of coins from its 10 billion max supply off the market.

Investors can download the whitepaper on the Battle Infinity platform for further information. As with many of the newest cryptocurrencies, Battle Infinity can be found on social media platforms and the project also has a growing Telegram group.

Visit Battle Infinity

Since its launch at the start of 2022, this new NFT project Lucky Block has gained enormous popularity and is another notable new crypto to invest in.

Players can count on daily blockchain competitions on this platform. Moreover, because Lucky Block operates using smart contracts, this guarantees that each NFT tournament draw is impartial.

Investors can purchase Lucky Block NFTs, which allows them to take part in a variety of contests. Owning new NFTs affords investors with automatic membership of the Platinum Rollers Club.

There will only ever be 10,000 Lucky Block NFTs produced. The native token, LBLOCK, is the cryptocurrency distributed to individuals who qualify for rewards on the platform.

Additionally, the LBLOCK presale is among the most successful ever, having reached a market value of $1 billion in record time.

In Q1 2022, the Lucky Block V2 update, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, also went live. Investors keep track of project updates by joining the Telegram group and following the team on social media.

The Lucky Block team is doxxed and has extensive experience in the Web3 domain. The LBLOCK token has been audited by Solid Proof. According to CoinMarketCap, the fully diluted market capitalization of LBLOCK V2 (Ethereum chain) is almost $7.5 million. V1 (on the BSC chain) is at over $44 million (diluted).

The project also recently announced that the coin is set to become deflationary, with a massive 1% burn to take place on a monthly basis from September 30.

Visit Lucky Block

Shiba Inu Coin was introduced in August 2020 as the self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer’. The team or creator behind the cryptocurrency goes by the alias ‘Ryoshi’.

Shiba Inu’s token is SHIB. The Shiba Inu ecosystem will include a metaverse, in addition to games. Moreover, Shiba Inu LANDS, which are digital plots of land in the form of NFTs, will also allow investors to get involved with real estate.

The metaverse will comprise a total of 100,595 plots of digital land, all of which are up for sale. Those who buy LAND can also rent out their plots to make money. In addition, Shiba-related street names will be present throughout the virtual environment.

As such, this is a popular new cryptocurrency for those interested in digital real estate. The project has also released a beta version of an NFT card game.

The market capitalization of Shiba Inu at the time of writing is over $7 billion.

If you’re wondering where to buy SHIB in 2022 then we recommend considering eToro as it’s the best crypto app on the market that offers low trading fees and copy trading tools.

Buy Shiba Inu on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

Fans of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection may consider APE to be an interesting new cryptocurrency to invest in. As a result of its strong affiliation with the aforementioned NFT series, ApeCoin is one of the most popular meme crypto projects at the moment.

This altcoin crypto project also has a strong and broad community of supporters. Furthermore, it is one of the new cryptos to watch for diverse use cases. ApeCoin has been created to support a wide range of Web3 evolutions.

This includes events, storytelling, gaming, art, entertainment, and more. ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token. It is utilized in the APE ecosystem to support a decentralized community.

Additionally, ApeCoin gives users access to several ecosystem components that are usually inaccessible, like merchandise, premium games, services, and events.

ApeCoin also provides a means for outside developers to contribute to the ecosystem by integrating APE into their services, games, and other creations.

The total number of ApeCoin tokens is set at 1 billion. The market capitalization of ApeCoin at the time of writing is over $1.5 billion.

Buy Apecoin on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

Balancer – which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, is a project that aims to incentivize distributed computer networks in order to run an exchange where users can purchase and sell any coin with ease.

As such, this is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that enables trading without the necessity of a middleman.

Users who contribute liquidity to a Balancer pool are subsequently compensated with digital currencies. Specifically, BAL is the token powering this AMM (Automated Market Maker) exchange.

There were 100 million BAL tokens created. Deposits are crucial to the network because they give users the liquidity they need to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies on the Balance exchange.

Balancer also provides investors with access to yield farming. By giving tokens to pools with a lesser demand and assisting in reducing price slippage, yield farmers who use the Balancer protocol may take advantage of exotic pairs to generate more income.

The market capitalization of BAL at the time of writing is over $280 million.

Buy Balancer on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

The Cartesi network, which seeks to address the problems of scalability and excessive fees in blockchain technology, is powered by the utility token CTSI. This is one of the most popular new cryptocurrencies with the capacity to manage several simultaneous transactions.

The platform takes full advantage of Optimistic Rollups. This is a way of scaling Ethereum and entails moving state and computation off-chain. Moreover, Blockchain and Linux are bridged together via Cartesi.

As such, scalable blockchain DApps may be created using Cartesi in a Linux runtime environment. The platform, therefore, offers DApps powerful processing and advanced programming capabilities.

The goal is to make it easier for creators to begin programming with blockchain technology. CTSI can also be utilized for network processing fees and staking.

Cartesi has a market cap of over $93 million at the time of writing.

Buy Cartesi on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

The Immutable X platform is powered by the Ethereum token known as IMX. This scaling approach for NFTs attempts to make transactions almost instant, alongside gas-fee-free transactions.

IMX tokens can be used for staking on the Immutable X platform, as well as transaction fees (where applicable) and voting on the protocol’s future.

When investors mint, transfer, or trade on the platform, Immutable X supports up to 9,000 transactions per second with no gas expenses. In fact, the project claims to be the top new cryptocurrency project offering gas-free minting on its platform as standard.

At the time of writing, the Immutable X platform has facilitated over 31 million NFT mints with $0 in gas. Moreover, with the industry-leading Layer 2 for NFTs that is fully protected by Ethereum, developers can scale their games in a matter of hours.

At this time, Immutable X carries a market capitalization of almost $210 million.

Buy IMX on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

Gala Games is a blockchain-based P2E platform that enables users to gain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies through games. GALA, an ERC-20 token and the native currency of Gala Games, is a means of exchange for the ecosystem.

Essentially, the project rewards players with virtual assets for their in-game success. There are many P2E titles on the platform, with a wide range of in-game features.

This is one of the top penny cryptocurrencies of 2022 that can also be used for in-game purchases in a variety of titles.

Gala Games runs on the Ethereum blockchain. However, the platform has also collaborated with the Polygon network and has successfully bridged to BNB Chain.

Some of Gala’s most popular games include Echoes of Empire, Spider Tanks, Town Star, and Fortitude. Titles range from fantasy role-playing and sci-fi to battle arenas and strategy games.

At the time of writing, the market capitalization of Gala is over $375 million.

Buy Gala on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

Avalanche is a blockchain platform that can support smart contracts. As one of the greenest cryptos out there, Avalanche focuses on cheap prices, quick transaction times, and environmental friendliness. The project’s goal is to create a scalable blockchain system while retaining decentralization and security.

AVAX is the native utility token. AVAX can be used for payment processing fees, rewards, and a variety of other purposes such as governance.

Additionally, it is utilized for staking AVAX, which protects the network. Scalability was a conscious design decision for the developers creating Avalanche.

The platform offers transaction speeds that are comparable to those of top-tier payment processors like Visa. According to the project’s website, AVAX has the ability to handle up to 6,500 transactions per second.

Moreover, by enabling several blockchains to exchange data and essentially work in conjunction with one another, Avalanche promotes interoperability.

The market capitalization of AVAX is over $6 billion at the time of writing.

Buy Avalanche on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

There are many ways investors can find new cryptocurrency projects.

We’ve discussed some commonly adopted strategies below to give investors an idea of the most effective methods.

Presales tend to have substantially lower entrance prices. That is when compared with what it will cost to purchase the token once it is open to the public on a major exchange.

This is especially the case once the crypto project has increased in popularity. As such, one of the most effective ways to find hot new crypto coins to invest in is by researching up-and-coming launches.

In finding new cryptocurrencies on presale, this offers investors the chance to gain exposure to a project while it is still in its infancy.

At the time of writing, one of crypto to watch that’s just finished its presale phase is Tamadoge.

With $19 million already raised and centralized exchange listings to come very soon, the price is expected to rocket – but early investors were able to buy TAMA for just $0.01 each.

In a time when social media is the key to discovering new trends, it’s as good a place as any to search for new cryptocurrency releases for 2022.

Platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, and such allow users to search for keywords, for instance, ‘#bestnewcrypto or #cryptopresales.

Investors could also type in a specific category such as #NFTgames. It’s also possible to set up notifications for these keywords.

Another way to seek out new cryptos is to check large exchanges or online brokers. Many will list a wide range of long-existing tokens.

However, these platforms also frequently add new crypto listings. Simply use the filter on the platform in question to search for specific types of tokens.

The most reliable way to source the newest cryptocurrencies is via a reputable platform – as it will likely vet projects to make sure they are legitimate prior to listing.

As newer tokens don’t show investors much in terms of historical performance, there are other things to consider prior to risking any money.

When researching new crypto coins, we look at a range of metrics.

For instance:

What does the project have planned for the future?

Is this clearly documented for investors to see?

What can the tokens be used for, if anything?

Is the project likely to be listed by a big exchange?

See some of these considerations below in more detail:

Ethereum is built for future growth and scalability. Its blockchain is the foundation for several decentralized finance apps, and many more are still being created. For instance, one of the new cryptocurrency tokens on this network is Tamadoge.

TAMA tokens can be used throughout the Tamadoge ecosystem and can also be swapped for other crypto assets with ease.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, was created only as a means of payment. That said, Bitcoin has evolved into a store of value for some investors who like to speculate.

Generally, in this space, the more use cases that tokens have, the higher the likelihood that new crypto projects will survive long enough to see growth increases.

The best new crypto to buy will have an exciting roadmap and be clear and transparent about this to potential investors. This shows us that the team behind it is enthusiastic about the project, and that makes it more investable to the masses.

It also means that the cryptocurrency is more likely to amass a strong community of supporters. One of the things that makes Tamadoge so popular is its clear roadmap.

As we said, this project‘s goal is to combine the most exciting elements of meme P2E games with the metaverse and NFT rewards.

In the near future, Tamadoge will launch its Augmented Reality (AR) app so players can take their pet hunting for crypto coins in a virtual version of the real world.

The team also plans to launch a selection of P2E arcade-style games that will allow players to win both virtual and tangible prizes.

New crypto coins should have the potential for significant trading volume so that investors can sell them as and when necessary.

A new cryptocurrency coin may not be worth buying just yet if other investors aren’t trading it in significant quantities.

Examples of the new cryptos to watch for potentially high liquidity include Tamadoge and Battle Infinity. As we said in our earlier reviews, both had such a high level of interest that they sold out in the early stages of their respective beta token sales.

Also, look for tokens that are preparing to be listed on a large cryptocurrency exchange, as this attracts a much larger number of investors and encourages growth.

When researching new crypto coins to buy, it’s always important to be mindful that there is a large amount of risk involved.

Websites such as CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, CoinList, Reddit/CryptoCurrency and Twitter can help you find new crypto projects, but it is vital you always undertake further research.

Red flags to look out for include a poorly written website, incomplete roadmap or white paper and a team that has not been doxxed. Furthermore, big social media followings can point to wide interest in a project – but be wary the followers are legitimate and not just bots.

That said, there are some stand-out reasons that finding the newest crypto coins could be beneficial for investors.

See below:

As we touched on earlier, new crypto listings often start on presale. This presents an opportunity to join the community of investors early and hopefully make decent gains later on.

For instance:

When digital currencies that are coming out of presale make their exchange debut, early investors could potentially realize an immediate upside.

For instance, following the conclusion of its presale phase, Battle Infinity created big gains for its investors when it was listed on PancakeSwap.

There is still time for investors to buy TAMA on presale at a discounted price prior to its CEX listings.

Some of the newest cryptos are also used as a currency within a platform’s ecosystem. For instance, some projects have developed, or are developing, a range of P2E games.

This is the case with Tamadoge and Battle Infinity.

As such, not only can the player earn TAMA and IBAT tokens, respectively, but they can also be used to buy in-game content, upgrade avatars, and buy NFTs.

One of the characteristics seen more frequently with the hottest new crypto to invest in is that they offer prize giveaways to raise awareness of the project.

This is usually in the form of the cryptocurrency in question or NFTs.

In either situation, the investor could stand to earn free tokens, which can be used for purchases on the platform or to swap for other digital assets.

Presales usually have native websites with investors buying directly from the project before they are later listed on big exchanges.

The top platforms in this space offer new cryptos as well as well-established options. It’s also important to check factors like trading fees, asset diversity, and regulation.

Tamadoge recently sold out its presale and is now available to buy on OKX. Follow our guide below.

Here we detail how to buy TAMA tokens after they are listed on OKX on September 27.

To buy TAMA on OKX you must first have an account. Sign up and complete the KYC registration process.

If you are unable to register with OKX because of location, the exchange also has a DEX that will be usable.

TAMA cannot be bought directly with fiat currency and is instead paired with stablecoin USDT.

To buy TAMA you must first have USDT in your OKX wallet. It can be bought directly from the exchange with a credit or debit card.

Alternatively, find your OKX address and transfer from another exchange or crypto wallet if you hold USDT elsewhere.

Find the TAMA/USDT pairing under the ‘Trade’ tab and selecting ‘Spot Trade’.

Beginners should select ‘Market’ to place their order as that will give you the best available price. Other options are available for more experienced traders.

Fill in the amount you wish to buy and press ‘Buy’ to confirm the order.

Your tokens will soon appear in the ‘Wallet’ section.

Buy Tamadoge on OKX

eToro was established in 2007 and offers a range of cryptocurrencies. This includes many of the best new crypto coins we’ve reviewed today. At the time of writing, some of thew crypto listings on eToro are SHIB, APE, CTSI, BAL, IMX, GALA, and AVAX.

Investors will also have access to a selection of established crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, BNB, and LTC, to name a few. Notably, the commission fee is 1% for each crypto transaction at eToro.

Moreover, the platform lists other assets like stocks and ETFs. Investors may not know that eToro is also a Copy Trading platform. As such, investors can use this passive trading method to allocate $200 or more to copy a seasoned trader with experience in crypto assets.

Each order placed will automatically be mirrored in the investor’s portfolio after allocating funds to Social Trading and Copy Trading. Alternatively, an investment of $500 or more in a Smart Portfolio like ‘Scalable Crypto’ offers the investor exposure to a number of digital currencies with a single purchase.

Investors can make a deposit with a credit/debit card, e-wallet, ACH, or wire transfer. There is no deposit fee for US-based investors. eToro also offers a free cell phone app and a paper trading account with $100k in practice funds.

Buy Crypto on eToro

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. No consumer protection.Tax on profits may apply.

Investors are continuously searching high and low for the next big crypto project.

As such, today’s guide has reviewed and ranked 10 new crypto coins to invest in. It’s a wise idea to create a diverse portfolio to spread risk.

Our favorite new crypto project has to be Tamadoge. With its presale just sold out, there is expected to be a boom in price with a first listing on OKX confirmed for September 27.

Another good option to consider when searching for top new crypto projects is Battle Infinity and its IBAT token – which is now listed on PancakeSwap and LBank.

Buy Tamadoge on OKX

What are the newest crypto coins?

Some of the newest crypto coins to take note of include Tamadoge, which has just raised $19 million to sell out its presale. Another new cryptocurrency project is Battle Infinity, which has just been listed on PancakeSwap after selling out of its presale tokens early.

What is the best new cryptocurrency to invest in?

Our number one pick for new cryptocurrency to invest in is Tamadoge, closely followed by Battle Infinity. Both are combining P2E gaming and NFTs within the metaverse world.

What cryptos will go up in 2022?

There is no sure answer on what new cryptos will go up in 2022. The best thing to do is carry out thorough research. Investors can look at how well-received the project is so far, and only allocate small amounts. Tamadoge is picking up momentum and will reach both decentralized and centralized exchanges soon.

How do I find new crypto projects?

There are multiple ways to find new crypto coin releases. This includes researching the presale cryptos, looking on social media platforms, and checking popular exchanges for new tokens.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source