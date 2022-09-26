“Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” Disney+ Release Date Announced – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the second animated film in the “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid” franchise, is going to be streaming on Disney+ on Friday 2nd December 2022.

The franchise tells the story of Greg Heffley, who is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying!

Check out the poster below:



The first animated film, along with the live-action versions are available to stream now on Disney+.

