Home Latest News “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” Disney+ Release Date Announced –...

“Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” Disney+ Release Date Announced – What's On Disney Plus

By
Bill Taylor
-

Disney has announced that the second animated film in the “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid” franchise, is going to be streaming on Disney+ on Friday 2nd December 2022.
The franchise tells the story of Greg Heffley, who is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying!
Check out the poster below:
5D30D985 8E28 4277 B5F1 8E45EEA00D42
The first animated film, along with the live-action versions are available to stream now on Disney+.
You must be logged in to post a comment.

source

Previous article10 New Cryptocurrency to Buy in September 2022 – Cryptonews
Bill Taylor
The youngest in team, he is responsible for reporting all the rumors and leaks related to gadgets and software. Other than spreading rumors, Bill also likes to write about social networking and cyber security.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR