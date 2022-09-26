'I was panicking': the high-risk bets sparking a backlash at Binance – Financial Times

Expert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut through the noise to spot trends, risks and opportunities.

Join over 300,000 Finance professionals who already subscribe to the FT.

Then $69 per month

New customers only

Cancel anytime during your trial

OR

BEST VALUE – SAVE 20%

Then $74.75 every 3 months

Sign in

Check if your university has an FT membership to read for free.

International Edition

source