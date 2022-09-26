Disney Plus May 2022 Movie and TV Titles Announced – VitalThrills.com

By:

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus May 2022 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals.

The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

The Disney Plus May 2022 slate includes the highly-anticipated premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Moon Knight finale, The Quest, Sneakerella, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and We Feed People.

You can view the Disney Plus May 2022 lineup below and stay tuned to our dedicated Disney+ section for daily news on the service.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Life Below Zero (S18)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

“Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett” explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.

Moon Knight – Episode 6 – Finale

“Moon Knight” follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Premiere

Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, “Assembled” pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series.

Additionally, “The Making of Moon Knight” incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.

The Quest – Premiere

Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Amazing Race” and “Queer Eye,” “The Quest” is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.

Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power.

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Sneakerella – Premiere

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, “Sneakerella” is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale.

El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way.

When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers.

With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Shook

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere

A comeback 30 years in the making, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 2-Episode Premiere – Part 1 and II

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

We Feed People – Premiere

Ron Howard’s “We Feed People” spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12-year period, from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly-regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. Due to the unprecedented spike in natural disasters catalyzed by climate change, this story is more important than ever.

