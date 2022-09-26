Lucy Kennedy felt like 'an alien' at sex party for new documentary series – Dublin Live

“At no point did I partake”

Lucy Kennedy said she felt like “an alien” when she went to a sex party for her new documentary TV series.

The Dublin presenter revealed she wore a mask and spent most of the time looking at her nails while filming. Lucy Investigates sees the mum-of-three delve into the subjects of sex, cosmetic surgery, social media and young traveller women.

She told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “For the sex documentary it was literally like picking an alien from the moon and dropping them on Earth. That was me, I was the alien.

"It’s an observational documentary, I’m very much in the background asking questions. At no point did I partake.”

She added: “It was a real eye-opener. The dominatrix I met, she’s very intelligent and this is just something she does.

“This show is like dipping my toe into a different world that I don’t live in.

“I went to a sex party. I wore a mask and didn’t know where to look. There is nothing sleazy about it, it’s to show that in 2022 people are more comfortable with their sex lives or making money from influencing.

“That was really mind-blowing for me, the whole world of YouTube and TikTok. I thought I was good at doing posts, I had no idea there is now an actual course in DCU, you can qualify as a social influencer.”

Asked if she’s the Irish Louis Theroux, Lucy joked: “I think he would literally cry if he heard that. I really enjoyed doing the documentary series, it’s a natural progression for me and a more grown-up role.”

The TV and radio broadcaster has a busy season ahead with filming on a new series of Living With Lucy due to start in October. Six brand new episodes will air from February 2023 and the unsuspecting candidates have not yet been asked.

She said: “Obviously I’m going high, going for Harry Styles, Michelle Obama, Graham Norton – all the people I’d love to have at a dinner party. We try to cover certain genres, say sport, reality TV, celebrity, politics and so on, with 15 names in each genre.”

The show format is still a ratings winner 10 years on, and Lucy reckons her inquisitive nature helps things along. She added: “It still rates through the roof, I think it’s because we’re so nosey.

“As soon as I arrive at someone’s house I use the loo… then within minutes I’m looking through the cupboards, in the fridge. I am the girl next door asking questions, I’m not a journalist.

“I’m asking what people are thinking but perhaps would be too scared, or too polite, to ask.” Posing the tricky questions has led to some sticky moments over the years, most notably with Katie Hopkins and Daniella Westbrook.

Ex-EastEnders star Danniella hosted Lucy at an apartment in Marbella and their weekend together made for some painful TV viewing. Lucy said: “I liked Daniella, but it was hard work, it really was hard work.

"I believe she’s in a better place now but back then she was just angry. We’re together the whole time for 72 hours, it’s intense.

“I said to myself, keep going… we did have a laugh as well, but she was hard to manage. The 48 minutes of the show is just a synopsis. I can’t work out how I feel about her but I’m glad we did it.

“There’s something very nice about her, when she was relaxed she was very sweet and charming and very funny.” When it comes to house envy, Vanessa Feltz tops the list.

Lucy added: “It was a beautiful house in London, I walked in and it took my breath away, as in my dream home. It was an old period house, almost gothic, it had a turret, a swimming pool, she had really nice taste.

“Shane Long, his house was beautiful too. Grainne’s [Seoige] pad in South Africa, oh my goodness, Grainne was unbelievable, I really had good craic with her, another very funny girl.”

Lucy, who rose to fame on RTE’s Podge & Rodge Show, said she was asked to co-host Dancing With The Stars, but it clashed with her busy schedule. She relishes her radio reunion with Colm Hayes, who she first teamed up with for an RTE morning show after Gerry Ryan died 12 years ago.

Lucy said: “He’s my radio husband. I’m blessed to get paid to chat to my best friend.”

