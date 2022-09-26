Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 with camera shaking bug fix, copy and paste pop-up patch, and more – The Apple Post

Apple has released iOS 16.0.2, bringing bug fixes and security updates to iPhone including a fix for an issue that could cause the iPhone 14 Pro camera to start to shake and make a rattling sound in some third-party apps, a patch for an annoying pop-up that persistently showed users a clipboard paste permissions prompt each time they try to paste text from another app, and more.
The software update is available now and follows after Apple released a day-one update for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max last week, which addressed an issue that could cause some photos to appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple notes that today’s iOS 16.0.2 update also fixes VoiceOver-related bugs and addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced.
Follow @TheApplePost on Twitter for the latest coverage and analysis on all things Apple. Read the day’s latest stories and stay on top of the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks and Mac rumors with the theapplepost.com app – available from the App Store.
The Apple Post publishes the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks, Mac rumors and in-depth HomeKit guides, sharing coverage and analysis on all things Apple.
Read the day’s latest stories and receive breaking news alerts with the theapplepost.com app – available on the App Store.
Have a tip? Share your story
Follow Us
Home Latest News Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 with camera shaking bug fix, copy and paste...