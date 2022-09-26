Google appoints top Washington Post exec as general manager of news – Reuters

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has picked the Washington Post's longtime chief information officer to help run its news division as general manager, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

Shailesh Prakash, who also led the news publisher's design, product and tech teams for over a decade, will join Google in November.

"This is an enormous role, and Google gives him a chance to further pursue his interests at the intersection of news and engineering and to have a profound impact around the world," the Post's Chief Executive, Fred Ryan, told employees in a memo.

