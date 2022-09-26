Save $195 on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple users interested in using Microsoft Office for Mac can score a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license for just $54.99. No subscription required.

The Microsoft Office for Mac promotion features the standalone Home & Business 2021 license for just $54.99, a discount of 78% off retail.

To take advantage of the offer, which is hosted by StackCommerce, simply shop through this pricing link. If you’re a Windows user, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is also discounted substantially, with the suite of tools on sale for $59.99. You can select between Office for Mac and Office for Windows on the StackCommerce product page.

The discounted license is available for a limited time only, so if you’re looking for an abundance of business tools to enhance your productivity at a budget-friendly price, head over to StackCommerce’s page and look for the advertised offer.

Need help with your purchase? Fill out this support form and StackCommerce’s team will be in touch.

