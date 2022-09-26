Happy Navaratri 2022 Status Video Download for Whatsapp – Tentaran

Latest News







Happy Navaratri 2022 Status Video Download – Navratri is celebrated twice every year in the Hindu months of Chaitra and Sharad. This year, Sharad Navratri will start from 26th September. Durga Pooja is also performed during Sharad Navratri. Devotees observe fasts and perform pooja to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. The 9 days and nights are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her 9 forms. On the 10th day, Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Navratri is an auspicious occasion to seek Maa Durga’s blessings and start new things.

Share Navratri Status Videos on social media to wish everyone on the occasion of Sharad Navratri.

Happy navratri status video download

Navratri 2022 status video download

Happy navratri special whatsapp status video

Presenting our third navratri status new, navratri wishes video whatsapp, happy navratri status hindi, navratri video whatsapp status below:

Happy Navratri status video download

happy navratri status video download 2022

More navratri status video download 2022, happy navratri status in English, navratri video status below:

Happy Navratri Status Video Download

Here is our last and favourite happy navratri status video, navratri video download, navratri video whatsapp download, happy navratri status for whatsapp below:

Navratri status video download

Catch our next navratri 2022 whatsapp status video YouTube, happy navratri status 2022 video download, navratri status in hindi below:

Happy Navratri Status Video Download

Now, let’s talk about the navaratri kanaya pujan. The Kanaya Pujan is a holy ritual carried out on the 8th and 9th days of the Navratri. This ceremony primarily involves worshiping of nine girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga. These girls are considered as the manifestation of the natural force of creation as per the Hindu philosophy.

Diet for Navratri

People generally follow a Satvik diet that excludes onion and garlic. So, here’s a list of what you can eat during Navratri:

Not many people know this but each day of Navratri is dedicated to different incarnations of Durga Maa. So here’s who you should pray to on the 9 days of Navratri

First Day – Shailaputri Status Video

Second Day – Brahmacharini Status Video

Third Day – Chandraghanta Status Video

Fourth Day – Kushmanda Status Video

Fifth Day – Skandamata Status Video

Sixth Day – Katyayani Status Video

Seventh Day – Kaalratri Status Video

Eighth Day – Mahagauri Status Video

Ninth Day – Siddhidatri Status Video

May you always experience the grace of Maa Durga! Wishing you a joyous and happy Navratri!

Wishing you divine and auspicious Navratri! May all your wishes and dreams come true! Happy Navratri!

May you have a happy and joyful Navratri with your family! Jai Maa Durga!

Happy Navratri! May Maa Durga grace your home during these Navratri and bring good luck to your home!

Navratri is a time to worship Maa Durga in her various guises, to immerse yourself in devotion, and to experience spirituality.

Happy Navratri to everyone! May Maa Durga protects everyone from negativity! Jai Maa Durga!

Navratri is an occasion to leave anger and greed aside and experience divinity and tranquility! Jai Maa Ambe! Jai Maa Durga!

Happy Navratri to all devotees of Maa Durga! May Maa Durga’s blessings be always upon you!

May the light of Navratri take away all the darkness! Jai Ambe! Jai Durga!

Navratri is an occasion to come together and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga!

New beginnings are here with the arrival of Maa Durga in your home. Wish you a very joyful Navratri!

Happy Navratri! May these 9 divine days bring happiness and positivity to the world! Jai Mata Di!

Maa Durga aapki jholiyan khusiyon se bhari rakhein! Jai Maa Durga! Navratri ki Hardik shubhkamnayein!

May Goddess Durga’s blessings be always upon everyone! May everyone experience divinity during Navratri!

Happy Navaratri 2022 Status Video Download

Wishing everyone a beautiful and divine Navratri! May there be peace, prosperity, and love on this earth!

Navratri ke avsar par sabhi ko hardik shubhkamanayein! Maa Durga ki kripa aap par hamesha bani rahe!

