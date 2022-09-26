Rivian’s R1T electric truck brings adventure to the EV crowd – Engadget

Announcing a vehicle is one thing, actually following through and building that vehicle at a factory and then selling it, that’s an almost impossible feat for a new company. But like Tesla before it, Rivian has pulled it off and in doing so has built one of the best trucks on the road today, EV or otherwise.

The all-electric Rivian R1T starts at wallet-busting $67,500, but for that money, owners will get the latest technology out there in a truck that’s at home on the highway, around town, and crawling over rocks, and navigating muddy trails. We put one to the test in the rain in Northern California.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

source