Samsung Galaxy A21 Android 12 update released with One UI Core 4.1 – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: September 26th, 2022 at 12:53 UTC+02:00

Samsung has finally released the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A21. The update is currently rolling out in the US to carrier-locked models and brings along the July 2022 security patch. The unlocked version of the Galaxy A21 hasn’t received the update yet, but we expect it to get the major Android OS update within the next few days.

The Android 12 update for the Galaxy A21 comes with firmware version A215USQU7CVI3. According to Samsung’s changelog, the update brings One UI Core 4.1 to the mid-range smartphone. If you want to download and install the Android 12 update on your Galaxy A21, you can do that by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

The Galaxy A21 gets a UI redesign with the Color Palette feature. It extracts primary colors from a chosen wallpaper and applies those colors to various UI elements across the system. Privacy and security have been improved, too. The phone can now display permissions at a glance so that you can decide whether you want an app to have permission to a specific aspect of your data. You can also choose to offer apps an approximate location instead of an accurate location. You can also choose to get notified if an app accesses information in your phone’s clipboard.

The updated Samsung Keyboard offers more emojis, animated emoji pairs, more languages and input methods, and quicker access to emojis and other expressions. The widget picker UI design has been improved, and all the stock widgets now have a newer styling. You can switch audio output directly from the lockscreen and even check calendar entries.

Samsung has cleaned up the camera app’s UI and enabled the Portrait Mode for pets. The camera app also starts recording videos as soon as the finger touches the shutter button. Earlier, the video recording used to start after the shutter button was touched and released. The new design makes sure that you never miss a precious moment.

The Gallery app now has enhanced stories, easier album sorting, image remastering, and the ability to edit or remove information (date, time, and location) within an image file. The Photo Editor also supports unlimited edits, and the whole editing history is saved, which means that you can revert changes. The sharing UI has been improved. You can customize sharing options, navigate between sharing options, and check if an image that’s being shared is looking good.

The improved Calendar app has a better search, a new widget for the home screen, a quick add for events, easier date and time selection, and the option to recover deleted events. Samsung Internet now offers better search, an option to search directly from the home screen using the new widget, and the option to start the browser directly in secret mode.

The Device Care section has been improved, too. It offers you an overall status of the phone and offers various features to check if particular hardware is working as expected. Accessibility features have been improved with added Eye Comfort options and customization of flash notifications. The Dual Clock widget has improved, and switching between calls and texts is now easier.

The Dark Mode has been enhanced, and so has the charging information and animation. The display brightness slider is now thicker, offering easier access to controls. Search performance within the Messages, My Files, and Settings app has improved. There’s now a central safety and emergency menu where you can add or edit relevant information.

The Edge Panel no longer blurs the background, which means that you can easily see what’s going on in the current app while accessing the Edge Panel. The Picture-in-Picture window is now resizable, and there are quick access options to pop-up windows.

SamsungGalaxy A21

You might also like

Samsung Electronics hosted the annual Tech Forum 2022: Discover eXperience event in San Francisco and Boston in the US to secure “outstanding talent in the next-generation IT technology field.” This annual event was hosted on September 22nd in San Francisco and at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on the 24th of September. Since 2017, Samsung has held this Tech […]

Samsung Electronics is under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) after Manufacturing Resources International (MRI) filed a complaint claiming that the South Korean company has infringed on its patents. MRI is a manufacturer of outdoor and semi-outdoor digital signage solutions, and the company alleges that Samsung Electronics and its SDS affiliate infringed on […]

We recently reported that although Samsung and SK Hynix were among the front runners in the acquisition of the UK-based chip designer ARM, Samsung may back out of this race because of antitrust issues and the increased acquisition price. The latest report now suggests that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is seeking a strategic alliance between SoftBank-owned […]

Samsung has announced a couple of new rugged devices for enterprise customers in the USA. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro are now official stateside, with one device hitting the market today. The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is the first to go on sale through Samsung’s business portal, […]

Samsung is launching a new Solve for Tomorrow Contest for students in the USA. The contest challenges 6-12 grade students to transform local communities through innovative, sustainable solutions using STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). This is the 13th annual competition of its kind, and this year, Samsung’s program offers $2 million in supplies and […]

Samsung Networks, Samsung Electronics’ network equipment development arm, has announced that its hardware will be used to enhance Comcast and Xfinity Mobile’s 5G networks in the US. The networks will use Samsung’s 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions for consumers and businesses that use the mid-band CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) spectrum and the low-band (600MHz) […]

September 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source