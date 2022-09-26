Apple iPad Air 5 Is Almost Here: New Design & Features Reported – Forbes

The current iPad Air. What colors will the next version sport?

Fancy a new iPad Air? It could be here very soon. The latest report from Bloomberg is that the event that announces it could take place as soon as March 8, which would mean it could be in your hands around Friday, March 18. The same event is likely to unveil the new iPhone SE and possibly a new Mac.

Recent reports from Mac Otakara have leaked lots of details, including that the new iPad Air has entered production.

So, what can we expect from the next Air? Here’s all you need to know.

iPad mini in purple finish. Will the next Air have a lilac finish?

The design is likely to be largely identical to the current model in all ways except one important detail: color. The iPad Air comes in five colors and Apple almost never sticks with identical colors in successive years. It’s likely the new colors will be different, even if only gently from the current silver, space gray, rose gold, green and sky blue.

Will they include the iPad mini’s range of space gray, pink, purple and starlight? I think it will be a subtly different range of hues.

The only other visible design change I’m expecting will be the addition of the True Tone flash (see below). Otherwise we can expect the flat-edged design now common to all iPhones apart from the iPhone SE and all tablets apart from the entry-level iPad.

Similarly, Touch ID in the power button and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil are expected to continue.

This is a shoo-in. As you’ll know, this is the clever video calling feature which uses a smart processor to crop or zoom the onscreen image according to who’s in shot, moving with someone as they sit, stand or walk, zooming out when more people enter frame.

The current iPad Air is the only Apple tablet that lacks this feature, which requires a higher-resolution camera than the Air has. Since the latest iPad Pro, iPad mini and even the regular, entry-level iPad have the hardware that makes Center Stage possible, it is inconceivable that the next Air would be without it.

This camera is needed to make Center Stage work. On other iPads it’s a 12MP camera, so it’s almost certain to be the same on the iPad Air 5, rather than the 7MP FaceTime HD camera that’s there now.

iPad Air: will the current camera change in the next iteration?

This isn’t needed for Center Stage—after all, the iPad can manage it with its A13 Bionic chip—but the current Air has an A14 Bionic processor and Apple never updates its products without at least tweaking the processor inside. Since the new iPad mini, a more affordable iPad than the Air, has the A15 Bionic inside, that’s what this new Air will have, unless it has an improved model such as the A15x or something like that.

The iPad Pro and iPad mini are both capable of 5G connectivity in the wifi + cellular models. Again, if it’s on the mini, it’s sure to be matched on the more expensive iPad Air.

There was a rumor that a new entry-level iPad with 5G would also be launched this Spring. Personally, I find this unlikely, but not impossible.

The iPad mini has a quad-led True Tone flash, which the Air and basic iPad do not. It’s highly likely that this will be added to the new Air. There’s no expectation that the next Air will match the dual cameras or LiDAR scanner of the iPad Pro.

More news as we have it.

source