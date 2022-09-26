Rivian R1T Shines In 70 MPH Range Test: Almost 300 Miles – InsideEVs

A brand new all-electric Rivian R1T pickup truck has recently been range tested at 70 mph (113 km/h) by our colleague Kyle Conner, for the Out of Spec Reviews channel.

The R1T, with a 135 kWh battery, has an EPA Combined range of 314 mi (505 km), while its EPA Highway range is 292.9 mi (471.3 km). Both numbers are pretty good, but we must remember that they are valid only for the 21″ Road wheels, while – according to Rivian – the selection of other types would reduce the range:

The Rivian R1T tested by Kyle Conner was equipped with 20″ all-terrain tires, which means that even a result of 10-15% below EPA would be in line with guidelines.

The test result is very positive because the R1T was able to cover 289.3 miles (465.5 km).

It’s almost as good as the EPA Highway range for the 21″ Road wheels (within 1%). Compared to the 314 miles of EPA Combined value, it’s just 8% lower, but again, above the manufacturer’s guidelines for the wheel/tire type.

According to the R1T’s display, the car consumed some 124 kWh of energy, which would suggest that the 135 kWh is the total battery capacity. It would give us a brief idea about the battery buffer size of up to 11 kWh.

Overall, a range so close to 300 miles and EPA is a very positive outcome and proof that the Rivian R1T delivers on the promise.

However, towing is a different story and one must remember that the range might be cut in half, which was demonstrated by The Fast Lane Truck with a small and aerodynamic trailer.

Results in brief:

