4th stimulus check update 2022 — New direct payments from surprise $3billion pot now available – see if you… – The US Sun

MILLIONS of households will get payments totaling almost $3billion starting in November.
Massachusetts collected nearly $42billion in tax revenue last year, while the state’s law caps the tax revenue at $38.87billion.
The $2.9billion surplus will be going back to taxpayers.
The amount residents get back will depend on their specific personal income tax liability for the 2021 year.
Taxpayers will generally receive a refund that is approximately 13 percent of their 2021 personal income tax liability.
However, this percentage won't be finalized until the 2021 tax return filing extension deadline of October 17.
Receiving your letter
Americans earlier this year should have gotten up to two important letters regarding stimulus and child tax credit payments in 2021.
Letter “6475,” relating to stimulus payments, helps determine whether or not you can claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2021 tax return.
Moreover, the letter details how to claim the money when you file.
Missing out on stimulus payment
A report published in March by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that more than 645,000 were missing out on stimulus payments, as of mid-September.
This includes the following, along with the number of people in each group who failed to get their payments:
Struggling fathers to get funds
Struggling fathers in Columbia, South Carolina can get recurring support under a city program.
Last year, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia got debit cards worth $500.
They will keep getting those payments for several months.
Can states tax student loan forgiveness?
The short answer – yes.
There are a handful of states that are considering taxing student loan forgiveness, according to the Tax Foundation.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the forgiveness of student loan debt between 2021 and 2025 doesn’t count toward federal taxable income.
However, states following the federal treatment can exclude the debt from their own state income tax bases – but not all will do this.
Calls for seniors to get stimulus
Inflation has hit older Americans hard.
The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently noted that Social Security claimant’s buying power has been slashed by 40 percent.
In October, Rick Delaney, chairman of the TSCL called on Congress to provide aid to retirees.
“We believe that a special stimulus for Social Security recipients could help defray the higher costs some would face if next year’s [cost-of-living adjustment] bumps them into a higher tax bracket, causing higher tax rates on their income and surcharges to their Medicare Part B premiums,” Delaney wrote in a letter to the national legislative body.
Although lobbying efforts have continued into this year, seniors should not expect another stimulus check, GoBankingRates reported.
Millions of Americans to get $750 checks, continued
Taxpayers don’t need to apply as the payments are automatic and should be received by the end of September.
The relief applies to people and businesses who file certain 2019 or 2020 returns late – the failure to file penalty.
The penalty is typically taxed at a rate of 5 percent per month.
However, the rate increases up to 25 percent of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late, according to the statement.
To qualify for returns, eligible 2019 returns must have been filed by August 1, 2020, and eligible 2020 returns must have been filed by August 1, 2021.
What is being done about inflation?
In an effort to contain inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised rates four times this year.
More rate increases are expected in 2022, despite the historic hikes in the first half of this year.
In March, rates were raised by a quarter percentage point.
On May 4, rates were raised by a half percentage point.
In both June and July, the Fed increased rates by three-quarters of a point, pushing the federal funds rate from 0.25 in January to a target range of 2.25 to 2.5% now.
What is the current inflation rate?
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest inflation figures on August 10.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 8.5% in July compared with a year ago.
Previously, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said inflation rose to a whopping 9.1% for June.
Why are stimulus checks delayed?
An estimated 10million Americans had not received a stimulus check that they were entitled to, a March report found.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration conducted the report, revealing several factors as to why payments may be delayed.
The report by TIGTA said that manually verifying the stimulus claims and debit card policies has delayed the payments for as many as 10million people.
Links between stimulus checks and inflation
While stimulus checks did increase consumer spending in 2020 and 2021, other experts have noted that inflation is a global issue, and is occurring in countries that didn’t send out stimulus checks.
Josh Bivens, director of research for the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, told NPR that corporate profits have contributed to increasing prices at least as much as stimulus checks.
There’s been an acceleration of core inflation across every advanced economy, even the ones that did very, very little fiscal relief,” he said.
“And so I think the evidence linking specific Biden-era policies to the surge in inflation is just really, really weak.”
How are stimulus checks received?
Most people received their stimulus checks by check or direct deposit.
Others received them in the form of prepaid debit cards, and some mistook these cards as junk mail and regrettably threw them out.
If you missed out on your payments, you can go to GetYourRefund.org to claim the funds.
What is the LIHEAP program?
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program LIHEAP is federally funded and provides families with energy credits and payment help.
The program provides states with funds allocated to programs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and energy-related minor home repairs.
However, since the program is left up to the states, not every program provides assistance with cooling in the summer months.
Additionally, many states have similar programs but they tend to vary depending on multiple factors like income level, type of energy used, and others.
As it’s a grant, the cash doesn’t have to be repaid.
How the stimulus check has changed
After the federal government sent out three stimulus checks, it was largely left up to states to decide if they wanted to continue the program.
Since then, several states have used surplus funds from federal pandemic-era aid to continue helping their residents, according to Fortune.
These financial offerings vary from state to state, coming in the form of one-time payments, tax rebates, and tax credits.
The amount each state gives out ranges from just a few hundred dollars to thousands.
States differ in their current stimulus programs
Nearly 20 states have instituted programs to help residents bear the burden of inflation.
Some states have opted for a direct-payment program including California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Illinois.
Other states have decided to send stimulus in the form of a tax rebate including Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to Business Insider.
Eligible Floridians may get up to $20,000, continued
To qualify, single filers can not earn over $46,480, 80 percent of the average median income.
A two-person household may not have a combined income greater than $53,120, and a three-person household would be limited to $59,760.
Accepted documents for proof of income level:
Eligible Floridians may get up to $20,000
Eligible residents in Orange County, Florida may receive up to $20,000 from the $16million federal emergency rental aid fund.
The rental assistance will begin October 1 with some checks paid directly to renters for 18 months of assistance.
In order to qualify, applicants must be a least a month behind on rent and provide proof of income.
State stimulus payments 2022
Certain states have started mailing out tax rebates or stimulus payments to residents.
In an attempt to combat inflation many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments.
Residents in 18 of 50 states are receiving payments and rebates for inflation, frontline work, property tax, and more in the coming months.
Tax rebate for New Jersey residents
The New Jersey Division of Taxation revealed that residents in the Garden State would be sent Middle-Class Tax Rebates from July 2.
Checks are being mailed to those who filed a 2020 Income Tax return and are claiming at least one dependent with a balance of $1 or more.
The maximum rebate residents can receive is $500.
Officials estimated that it will take six weeks for all checks to be mailed and processed.
Refund is mandatory
Because the state’s carry-over balance exceeded 5 percent for two consecutive years, the refund is a constitutional requirement.
The Legislature can either refund or deposit the money in the state’s rainy day fund.
The last rebate as big as this time was in 2007.
Past stimulus checks
Stimulus checks aren’t a new idea in America.
Past nationwide emergencies have prompted similar responses from the federal government.
In 1933, the New Deal sent direct payments to farmers and individuals to compensate for reduced production.
More recently in 2008, the Economic Stimulus Act included rebates of up to $600 per taxpayer, with an additional $300 payment per child.
Inflation hurts home sales
The high cost of living is making it difficult for everyone, especially Social Security recipients who may have limited funds, to buy a home.
Mortgage rates have declined somewhat since peaking in June, but remain at their highest levels since 2011, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
According to data from the National Association of Realtors cited by the times, home sales fell 5.4 percent in June from May.
Will inflation subside?
With these moves, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hopes to ease inflation by making it more expensive to borrow money.
“The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” according to an FOMC statement.
Professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton and former vice chairman of the Fed, Alan Blinder, wrote in a recent op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that inflation won’t be here much longer.
“One day, hopefully soon, food and energy prices will level off and the supply chain problems will dissipate,” Binder said.
He added that inflation will fall just as fast and theatrically as it grew.
Experts from Morningstar agree and are predicting higher inflation for the rest of the year but that it will lessen in the coming years as prices are already peaking in most sectors.
Reasons behind inflation
There are many factors to consider about the reasons behind inflation.
Many things are responsible for the rise: the pandemic, labor shortages, wage increases, raw material cost hikes, government spending, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some experts say inflation will cool once demand slows, supply chain shortages level out, and largely depends on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Additionally, the Federal Reserve has continued to raise rates hoping to cool demand and slow the economy.
