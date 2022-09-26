Galaxy Tab S6 Series Gets Android 12L With One UI 4.1.1 – Android Headlines

Sign Up!
Android 12L is now available for Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab S6 series tablets. All three models — Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, and Tab S6 Lite — are getting the new update. It brings the Korean firm’s One UI 4.1.1 custom software.
The Galaxy Tab S6 that arrived in August 2019 is currently receiving the Android 12L update in Europe and South Korea. The new firmware version for the tablet is T865XXU5DVH2 and T865NKOU5DVH2 in the two regions, respectively. That for the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is T866NKOU4DVH2. The latter is only available in South Korea and debuted in January 2020. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is getting the latest update in Europe with firmware version P615XXU4EVI1. This model was launched in April 2020.
Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 contains several new features that leverage the large screens on these devices to improve your user experience. You’re getting a taskbar that lets you pin your most used apps for easy switching and efficient multitasking. You can select apps to open in split screen mode with just a tap. Samsung is also offering new gestures to enter split-screen and pop-up modes.
Additionally, the edge panel now shows app names while you can also set custom call backgrounds for each contact. Other highlights of One UI 4.1.1 include OCR (optical character recognition) to extract text from images, improved Samsung Keyboard and My Files, and new lock screen settings.
Samsung should soon roll out the Android 12L update for the Galaxy Tab S6 series in other markets where the devices were sold. If you’re using any of these tablets, watch out for a notification prompting you to download the OTA update in the coming days.
Along with all these new features, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also picking up the September security patch with this update. The Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S6 5G are only getting the August patch, though. Note that the former is on a quarterly security updates schedule while the latter two are on the biannual schedule. Meaning that they are eligible for only two security updates in a year.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 5G both debuted with Android 10 and should get the Android 13 update in a few months. The Galaxy Tab S6, meanwhile, arrived running Android 9 Pie out of the box and will end its life on Android 12L.
