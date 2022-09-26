Galaxy S22 Ultra's zoom capabilities could finally be challenged by a Vivo phone – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: September 20th, 2022 at 09:06 UTC+02:00

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is unquestionably the best smartphone right now for zoom photography, thanks to its 10x optical zoom camera. However, the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ could take away that title from Samsung’s flagship by featuring a much better 10x telephoto camera.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@universeice), the upcoming flagship smartphone from Vivo, the X90 Pro+, is set to launch in December 2022. Interestingly, the tipster claims that the Vivo X90 Pro+ will have a “very powerful” 10x telephoto lens and could “kill the Galaxy S22 Ultra telephoto camera.”

Apart from Huawei P40 Pro+, which is only available in China, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S22 Ultra are the only smartphones right now that feature a camera with 10x optical zoom, giving them photography capabilities that no other smartphone has to offer right now.



If the tip from Ice Universe stands out to be true, the Samsung twins could lose the title for offering cameras with the highest optical zoom. That being said, the X90 Pro+ could have a tough time beating the Samsung flagships as the South Korean firm has two generations of experience in offering 10x telephoto cameras.

The 10x telephoto camera, however, might not be the only highlight of the Vivo X90 Pro+. The leak also claims that the X90 Pro+ will use a 1-inch IMX989 sensor for the main camera as well as feature the upcoming flagship smartphone chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It will also feature Samsung Display’s E6 OLED panel, which is its newest and is reportedly used in Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series.

The upcoming Vivo phone is using a bigger primary sensor than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It could also use a bigger telephoto sensor. If Samsung wants to stay relevant, it needs to stop running after megapixel numbers and implement better camera hardware (like the ISOCELL GN2).

You might also like

Samsung is working hard to ready up One UI 5.0 for a handful of Galaxy devices, and Members willing to take a bit of risk have had access to the beta firmware for the past few weeks. On the other hand, customers that don’t want to join the beta program have yet to gain access […]

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta firmware has had some issues with slow user interface animations. And although the most recent third One UI 5.0 beta update for the Galaxy S22 lineup appears to have fixed the slow response, the company used a bit of trickery to fool the user’s eyes. Samsung appears to have cut […]

Samsung was named the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year at the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards held in London on September 22, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra earned the Phone of the Year title. Runner-up smartphone brands were Motorola and Oppo. Samsung earned the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year award because the company offered a wide […]

It was rumored that Samsung might delay the release of the third One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22. However, against all odds, Samsung released the update yesterday in Europe and the UK. Now, the update has also been released in China and India. The third One UI 5.0 beta update for the […]

Although there were rumors about the possible delay of the One UI 5.0 Beta 2 update, Samsung ended up releasing the third beta update to the Galaxy S22 series last night. Since it is the third beta update, one would be inclined to think that it would mostly bring bug fixes and minor feature additions. […]

A recent Samsung Members community post suggested that the next beta version of One UI 5.0 has been delayed until Friday, but this might be true only for select markets. In reality, the third One UI 5.0 beta firmware has just started rolling out for Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 models across Europe, or at least in […]

September 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source