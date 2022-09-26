What Keeps Shiba Inu Token Alive? – Watcher Guru

Shiba Inu isn’t running on price alone but what powers the token’s engine is its large base of investors community. SHIB is arguably the only token that doesn’t face severe scrutiny from its investors even if its price dwindles.

The first layer of a band-aid that appears to soothe investors’ pain when the price crashes is its upcoming developments. The developments include Shibarium, Eternity game, Metaverse, and other projects that promise to scale its price up in the future.

Also Read: How Long Will Shiba Inu Take to Reach $1? Let’s Do the Math

In simple words, Shiba Inu investors are living in the future and not in the present. Investors are fully aware that SHIB will not spike in price anytime soon, but are equally confident that it will somehow reach $0.01 in the future.

The faith that SHIB will eventually reach 1 Cent is common in the majority of holders. Therefore, not many bat their eyelids when the price heads south, as they are mentally prepared that it will sooner or later breach $0.01. The present simply doesn’t matter as they have set their eyes on the future alone.

This phenomenon makes Shiba Inu stand in a unique position in the crypto markets. No other crypto experiences this type of marvel and SHIB is lucky to have escaped ‘current day’ price scrutiny.

Also Read: How Many ‘Zeroes’ Shiba Inu Deleted From September 2021 to 2022?

Even when the majority of SHIB holders are at a loss, the thing that keeps them going is the ‘fun’ element. While all cryptos are down more than 60% from their all-time highs, they only give stress and anxiety to investors.

For SHIB, that’s not the case. SHIB apart from being down 88% from its ATH, provides fun, hype, and a feeling of oneness in the crypto community. The ‘stress’ element is taken care of by the atmosphere it creates, making investors forget that they’re at a loss.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Team Makes Statement About Shibarium Launch Date

Shiba Inu provides investors with a ‘kool-aid’ of its own that’s not available in any other crypto. The social media spaces keep its engine going and the community that ‘lives in the future’ keep Shiba Inu token alive.

However, whether SHIB will reach $0.01 or not, only time will tell.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001062 and is down 2.2% in the 24 hours day trade. The dog-themed crypto is also down 87.7% from its all time high of $0.00008616, which it reached in October last year.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 500% After ‘Buy Orders’ Reach 91%

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source