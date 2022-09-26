Fashion Industry, Artificial Intelligence & digital art trends: what’s new in the NFT world – The Cryptonomist

Ibiza NXT Web3 Conference puts “White Isle” on the international Web3 Map

By Valeriya Georgieva – 24 Sep 2022

Yesterday, a consortium of Web3 companies announced officially the 20th of September for The NFT Day. From now on this is going to be an annual moment for the Web3 community to collectively teach people about the value of blockchain-based experiences.

On this date in 2017, the primary protocol behind NFTs – ERC-721 – was originally published by Dapper Labs CTO Dieter Shirley alongside the first use of the term “Non-Fungible Token.” Since that time, the technology has grown into an $11.3 billion industry.

As we are always keeping our readers up to date with the latest trends, we shall not miss one of the recent creations of the Art-addicted crypto-communities.

Summary

This month, the 2022 edition of New York Fashion Week was officially closed. Throughout the five-day event, we have managed to see some of the biggest names in fashion like Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors debuting their latest out-looks and visions for 2023 and beyond. What was connecting the fashion industry as an underlying trend was Web3 and more specifically NFTs.

Electric Feel lit up New York City during New York Fashion Week with 400 + attendees who were enjoying the chandelier-lit rooftop lounge that was designed to be showcasing Fashion trends and Spring 2023 collections with a live model presentation paired with digital twins available for immediate purchase and virtual try-on using latest augmented virtual reality experiences.

Kelly Max, Modernist Co-Founder, said:

“Throughout history, art movements have influenced fashion and today technology is the leading influence of the future of commerce. Artists, designers, and technologists alike are embracing non-fungible tokens as a modern medium to future-proofing fashion,” says Casey Golden, Founder of Luxlock. “NFTs that solve real world problems will shape the future of culture and commerce”.

In the last five days, some of the biggest brands and designers in the world have launched a litany of Web3-focused projects and initiatives. Brands are moving toward ‘phygital’ offerings that bridge the physical and the digital world, and the fashion industry is being uniquely positioned to take full advantage of this tech fashion trend.

The fashion industry has started working intensely on Web3 and NFTs in the past few months. For instance, Gucci branches have already started accepting crypto payments back in August. At this year’s New York Fashion Week, attendees were presented with novelties and visions around the Web3-focused future.

While it is great that the fashion industry is embracing the technology we see also new trends in the way art is being created by the communities.

Recently we have started seeing more and more platforms that are being created on the – text to art model, which is simply describing the art-e-fact that you would like to see or better said – the art that you imagine.

Of course, in order to create something unique, you shall open up your mind and start being descriptive and creative by putting in order words that could make up at the end an unique art-e-fact.

A great example of such a platform is Midjourney, which can be tested as a free-trial of several arts. Midjourney is an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species.

There are two ways to experience the tools: the Midjourney Bot, which you can use to generate images, and the web app, where you can find a gallery of your own work and other users’ creations.

Once you start using our tool, you will be able to create a limited number of images before needing to subscribe. You will have around 25 free uses of the /imagine command or other queries (variations, upscales). These uses are also known as “jobs” or “GPU-minutes”.

However there are still artists who prefer using more softwares that is enabling them to create hand-made and unique digital art-e-facts.

It looks like the creative minds are unstoppable and are constantly making up new and innovative ideas and are exploring new areas where this revolution driving technology can be applied.

Over 10+ years work experience in managing and supporting variety of technology enabled products and services of the Fortune 500 Companies. Specialised in IT Business Process Outsourcing. In 2018 Valeriya joined the Crypto industry and is currently contributing to startups and small teams with projects based on open source. In 2020 Valeriya started her webinar called Shoes in Bitcoin, which is focused on learning the technology.

