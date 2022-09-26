Report: Iran blocks SpaceX Starlink website after Elon Musk activated internet for Iranians – TESLARATI

Update, it’s been pointed out that Iran International tagged the Twitter account @SpaceXStarlink which is a commentary account and not affiliated with SpaceX.

We reached out to Iranian International via Twitter asking if they meant SpaceX Starlink or that particular Twitter account.

Update: Iran International confirmed that it was indeed Starlink’s website that was blocked.

The website https://t.co/yZnnlfljYg has been blocked in Iran, according to media reports and users. pic.twitter.com/19HwQ2j1Tk

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 24, 2022

The government of Iran has blocked SpaceX’s Starlink website following Elon Musk’s response of activating Starlink for Iranians, Iran International said on Twitter. Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that he was activating Starlink as a response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tweet announcing that a General License to provide the Iranian people with internet was issued.

#BREAKING The official website of @SpaceXStarlink has been blocked in Iran after @elonmusk said he's "activating" the satellite internet service for the people of Iran, where the government has shut down the internet amid #IranProtests2022. pic.twitter.com/Xynvv2b7QT

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 24, 2022

The Iranian government is trying to stop the massive protests that have resulted in the killing of an innocent young woman, Mahsa Amini, who died while in the hands of the nation’s morality police. She was arrested for not properly wearing her head scarf.

According to the morality police, she died of heart failure. However, eyewitnesses saw them beat her and her head slamming into the side of a police car. Leaked medical scans also suggested that she had a cerebral hemorrhage and a stroke.

The Persian news site noted that Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the U.S. Treasury’s issuance of a General License to support internet freedom in Iran was an effort to “violate Iran’s sovereignty” and that it will not remain unanswered.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman says the US Treasury's move to issue a General License to boost support for internet freedom in Iran is an effort to "violate Iran's sovereignty" and will not remain unanswered.#IranProtests2022 #InternetShutdown #KeepItOn#Mahsa_Amini https://t.co/1O3KA5hYCG

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 24, 2022

In addition to the Starlink website, the religiously extreme government blocked its own citizens’ access to LinkedIn and has used satellite jamming technology to block citizens from watching Iran International’s own channel. The news site noted that signal jamming has extremely harmful effects on people’s health.

Along with Elon Musk, Starlink, and other members of the international community, Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi is also supporting the citizens of Iran. He told members of the Iranian Army,

“You’ve vowed to defend your people and territory. People say they don’t want to take revenge against you members of the Army. Come join us & shield people against our domestic enemy.”

As this unfolds, we’ll continue to update you on Starlink and its impact on Iran.

Your feedback is important. If you have any comments, or concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more.

In an emailed tip sent to Teslarati, a reader shared that a filmmaker is…

Ford has shaken up their leadership team as they seek to expand its software…

According to research published by the International Energy Agency, EV sales are expected to…

Tesla plans to open a sales, service, and delivery center in Northbrook, Illinois. Last…

General Motors has invested nearly a half billion dollars into stamping and new press…

Copyright © TESLARATI. All rights reserved.

source