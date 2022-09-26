Amazon Prime Day 2022: Prime Day will be July 12 to July 13 – WPBF West Palm Beach

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

Amazon’s Prime Day is one of the most important sales dates of the year. The global event comes with incredible savings on popular Amazon devices and other products.

Amazon reported in June of 2021 that more than 250 million items were purchased by Prime members worldwide and that Prime members in 20 countries shopped more on Prime Day 2021 than any previous Prime Day in history.

With the sales event always something to be on the lookout for, we thought we’d give you an idea of what you need to know ahead of Prime Day 2022 and what items were the best sellers on Prime Day 2021.

Amazon announced Prime Day will be a two-day event once again. Prime Day 2022 will be from July 12 to July 13.

The first Prime Day was a one-day event that began in 2015 with the goal of offering deals that would compete with Black Friday, exclusively for Prime members. The first Prime Day was held on July 15 and lasted 24 hours in nine countries.

Prime Day became a two-day event in 2019 when the deals started at midnight pacific-time on July 15 and ran 48 hours. 2020 has been the only year when Prime Day did not run in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Day occurred in India in August and then the event ran across 19 additional countries on Oct. 13 through Oct. 14.

The most recent Prime Day event kicked off on June 21 and ran through June 22.

Expect deals, deals, and more deals. The annual event sees many popular items, including Amazon products, go to their lowest price of the year, even deeper discounts than Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Though there aren’t official Prime Day deals yet, Amazon’s Prime Day splash page already has deals up on devices like Amazon Fire TVs and an outdoor surveillance camera.

Here were some of the Amazon products and best-selling items that were on sale throughout Prime Day 2021:

After Prime Day 2021 concluded, Amazon released a list of best-selling products by country, which excluded Amazon. And the list might surprise you…

The best-selling items in the United States were:

Best-selling items from other participating countries include:

While you wait on Prime Day 2022 to arrive, there are always deals to take advantage of at Amazon.

Amazon has daily deals on a number of products, sometimes these deals even last for days as they did for Apple AirPods recently.

If you’re looking for what deals Amazon is offering, you can visit their Daily Deals page for more.

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that gives access to additional services like two-day free shipping and Prime Video. Members can subscribe to monthly or annual payments.

