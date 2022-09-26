Cardano, Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Decentralized Blockchain-based Platforms with Exceptional Utilities – The Coin Republic







Decentralization is gaining popularity in the crypto space. Without centralized authorities, crypto traders can enjoy DeFi services to the full. These transactions are instant, transparent, and have no third-party interference.

Thanks to its introduction of smart contracts, Ethereum has grown to become the largest DeFi blockchain. Hosted on the Ethereum blockchain is the Big Eyes Coin crypto project. Utilizing Ethereum’s infrastructure, Big Eyes Coin can offer its users many utilities.

Big Eyes Coin is a crypto project themed around a cute huge-eyed cat. The project operates as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, giving governance rights to its crypto community. Thus, all Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token holders control decision-making policies.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin incorporates next-generation services such as Non-fungible tokens. Big Eyes Coin intends to build a crypto community to help create the most extensive NFT collection.

Big Eyes Coin NFT marketplace will have unique cat-themed Non-fungible tokens, which will help it rank among the top 10 NFT platforms. Big Eyes Coin will use this NFT marketplace to raise huge rewards and return the proceeds to its community members.

Some unique activities that members of the Big Eyes Coin crypto project would enjoy within this new platform include:

Big Eye also plans to help save the ocean sanctuaries by setting aside 5% of its BIG tokens for charity organizations working towards that goal.



Big Eyes Coin differs from popular meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu because of its objectives. Usually, meme coins are a joke, but Big Eyes Coin has a detailed plan to save the oceans.

Cardano started its operations in 2017 and has since undergone tremendous changes. Cardano is a crypto network built as an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain.

The Cardano project is a Proof-of-Stake platform; thus, holders of ADA, its native token, earn a passive income when they stake their tokens over time. With its proof-of-stake functionality, it can host other crypto projects.

The proof-of-stake also means it employs its stakeholders to verify all transactions and secure its blockchain. As an incentive, these validators receive part of the transaction fees as a reward.

Tamadoge is a new meme coin with a Dogecoin background. It has unique features such as a Play-to-Earn game, NFT-like Tamadoge pets, and a multifunctional Metaverse. It facilitates head-to-head battles between members and rewards the winner.

Tamadoge is community-driven and ensures all members come first. TAMA is the native currency of Tamadoge used for transaction and reward payments within and outside its metaverse.

Tamadoge is one of the famous dog-themed meme coins; on the other hand, Big Eyes Coin is a Cat-themed meme project. With its clearly stated goals and a detailed roadmap, Big Eyes Coin is on the road to success and bringing its users along.

The supply of Big Eyes Coin at the presale is 200, 000,000,000 and its users will have access to 70% during its token presale. After launching, 20% of BIG tokens will be locked within Uniswap, while 5% goes into the marketing and charity wallet.

Interested ones with a crypto wallet can buy BIG using USDT, ETH, or BNB through this link https://buy.bigeyes.space. Afterward, you should connect your crypto wallet with the presale portal and complete the purchase.

The purchased Big Eyes Coin tokens will undergo two months vesting period. After two months have elapsed, participants can claim their purchased BIG crypto tokens and enjoy their functionality.



If you are looking for a crypto project that tries to merge the meme features of Tamadoge and the utilities of Cardano, then consider the Big Eyes Coin crypto project. It is in the coin market to enrich its users, save humanity, and protect the oceans. Read more about the Big Eyes Coin project and join the presale, so you don’t miss out.

