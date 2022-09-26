Shah Rukh Khan releases new ad for Disney Plus Hotstar – CitySpidey.com

Sign-UP:

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce his new OTT venture with the message "Kuch kuch hone wala hain OTT ki duniya mein" (something is going to happen in the world of OTT).

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM

King Khan, recently shared a poster on Twitter that reads "SRK+, coming soon." On Instagram however, he posted a new ad with caption, "Kuch Kuch honewala hai bola tha, but ye @disneyplushotstar wale kuch hone hi nahi de rahe." In the new ad for Disney Plus Hotstar, he is sharing screen with Anurag Kashyap.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Disney plus Hotstar and Shahrukh Khan are seemingly working on something big and these recent posts are an extension to this campaign. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what this new collaboration has in store.

Here are some of the tweets by other celebrities to congratulate SRK on his OTT app announcement!

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ ? https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y

The release date for Pathaan has been set for January 25, 2023. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu are the three languages in the film that will be released. Siddharth Anand is the director of this spy thriller. Pathaan is SRK's first film since the release of Zero in 2018. This upcoming film has a lot riding on it, as it is rumoured to be the start of an action film universe. In a cameo role, Salman will also appear in Pathaan as his character 'Tiger' from the blockbuster Tiger film franchise. Salman is currently filming Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

