Poll: Do you have multiple users on your Android phone? – Android Authority

Android has supported multiple users or profiles for years now, allowing several people to use a device with their own apps, wallpapers, and settings. In fact, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean was first to support multiple users back in 2012 (albeit for tablets at first).

Do you have multiple users set up on your Android phone, though? That’s the topic of our featured poll this time, so make your choice via the survey below and leave a comment if you have more on your mind.

Just to be clear, we’re talking about multiple users on your Android phone only. We’re not covering tablets or Android TV devices in this poll. We’re also not talking about multiple profiles within apps (such as several profiles within a streaming app) or several Google accounts that all belong to you.

Still, we can see how multiple profiles on a phone would be useful. This could be handy for employees who share a work phone or a parent wanting to temporarily hand off their phone to a child.

