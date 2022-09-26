All the new movies and TV shows streaming in August 2022 – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane

While more Bostonians may be focused on enjoying the last full month of summer by enjoying some outdoor activities (including outdoor movies), August is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Netflix is bringing back the Mindy Kaling-produced “Never Have I Ever” for Season 3 (its penultimate season) and is also debuting the Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart buddy comedy “Me Time.”

HBO Max, meanwhile, is targeting “Game of Thrones” fans with its new spinoff “House of the Dragon,” Disney Plus has the Chris Evans Pixar movie “Lightyear,” Amazon Prime Video has a series remake of the classic baseball movie “A League of Their Own,” and Hulu has the newest movie in the Predator franchise, “Prey.” (Note: We got to see an early screening of “Prey” last week, and it’s fantastic.)

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in August 2022.

August 1

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 2

Men in Black 3

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

August 3

Buba – Netflix Film

Don’t Blame Karma – Netflix Film

August 4

Wedding Season – Netflix Film

August 5

Carter – Netflix Film

Darlings – Netflix Film

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Netflix Film

Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim – Netflix Film

August 8

Code Name: Emperor – Netflix Film

August 9

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – Netflix Documentary

Heartsong – Netflix Film

August 11

Dope

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – Netflix Documentary

August 12

13: The Musical – Netflix Film

Day Shift – Netflix Film

August 15

Learn to Swim

August 17

Look Both Ways – Netflix Film

Royalteen – Netflix Film

August 18

Inside the Mind of a Cat – Netflix Documentary

August 19

The Next 365 Days – Netflix Film

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – Netflix Film

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 24

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – Netflix Documentary

Watch Out, We’re Mad – Netflix Film

August 25

That’s Amor – Netflix Film

August 26

Disobedience

Loving Adults – Netflix Film

Me Time – Netflix Film

Seoul Vibe – Netflix Film

August 29

Under Her Control – Netflix Film

August 31

I Came By – Netflix Film

August 1

Pawn Stars, Season 13

Polly Pocket: Tiny Taste Adventure, Season 4: part 2

Top Gear, Season 29-30

August 2

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – Netflix Comedy Special

August 3

Good Morning, Verônica, Season 2 – Netflix Series

August 4

Lady Tamara – Netflix Series

KAKEGURUI TWIN – Netflix Anime

Super Giant Robot Brothers – Netflix Family

August 5

The Sandman – Netflix Series

August 7

Riverdale, Season 6

August 8

Team Zenko Go, Season 2 – Netflix Family

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad – Netflix Documentary

August 10

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2 – Netflix Series

Instant Dream Home – Netflix Series

Iron Chef Brazil – Netflix Series

Locke & Key, Season 3 – Netflix Series

School Tales The Series – Netflix Series

August 11

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – Netflix Anime

August 12

A Model Family – Netflix Series

Never Have I Ever, Season 3 – Netflix Series

August 15

Ancient Aliens, Season 4

August 16

Untold: Volume 2 – Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

August 17

High Heat – Netflix Series

Junior Baking Show, Season 6 – Netflix Series

Unsuspicious – Netflix Series

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3 – Netflix Family

Tekken: Bloodline – Netflix Anime

August 19

The Cuphead Show!, Part 2 – Netflix Family

Echoes – Netflix Series

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – Netflix Series

Glow Up, Season 4 – Netflix Series

Kleo – Netflix Series

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep – Netflix Series

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – Netflix Documentary

August 24

Lost Ollie – Netflix Series

Mo – Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Brazil – Netflix Series

Selling The OC – Netflix Series

Under Fire – Netflix Series

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 3 – Netflix Family

History 101, Season 2 – Netflix Documentary

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – Netflix Anime

August 26

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – Netflix Series

Ludik – Netflix Series

August 29

Mighty Express, Season 7 – Netflix Family

August 30

I AM KILLER, Season 3 – Netflix Documentary

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – Netflix Documentary

August 31

Club América vs Club América – Netflix Documentary

Family Secrets – Netflix Series

August 1

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III

A Most Violent Year

Amy

Barely Lethal

Belle, 2013

Biker Boyz

Blow Out

Blue Velvet

Bug

Cadillac Man

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Chasing Papi

Children of a Lesser God

Chocolate City

Colors

Damien Omen II

Dark Places

Days of Being Wild

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery

Enemy

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask

Ex Machina

Fantastic Voyage

Fighting

From Hell

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties Extended Version

Gaslight

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

Ginger & Rosa

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Laggies

Late August, Early September

Lean on Pete

Life After Beth

Lions for Lambs

Little Men

Little Women, 1994

Locke

Love & Basketball

Man of the Year

Miles Ahead

Mississippi Grind

Mojave

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Mystic Pizza

Objective, Burma!

Obvious Child

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past

Remember

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Slow West

Son of a Gun

Source Code

Stardust

The Adderall Diaries

The Blood of a Poet

The Captive

The Devil’s Backbone

The End of the Tour

The Fault in Our Stars

The Field Guide to Evil

The Great Escape

The Last Word

The Notebook

The One

The Possession Extended Version

The Rover

The Spectacular Now

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Testament of Orpheus

The Transporter Refueled

Thunderstruck

Transcendence

Trouble With the Curve

Tusk

Under the Skin

Whiplash

August 3

Belle, 2021

August 5

Belfast

August 13

The Princess, original documentary premiere

August 21

American Sniper

August 24

Katrina Babies, original documentary premiere

August 25

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Extended Version

August 26

Wolf

August 1

Industry, Season 2 premiere

Teen Titans Go, Season 7

August 4

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 premiere

August 5

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, comedy special premiere

August 7

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, special

August 9

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 premiere

August 21

House of the Dragon, series premiere

August 25

House of Ho, Max original, Season 2 premiere

August 26

Victor and Valentino, Season 3

August 1

21

Akeelah and the Bee

American Assassin

Aquí Entre Nos

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

The Blair Witch Project

Blast From the Past

Blazing Saddles

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star

Bugsy

Cast Away

The Chronicles of Riddick

Dan in Real Life

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Detroit

The Devil Wears Prada

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Gandhi

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Good Luck Chuck

Groundhog Day

Gulliver’s Travels

Hotel Transylvania

I Feel Pretty

In Time

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Just Go With It

Kindergarten Cop

The Leisure Seeker

Man on Fire

Men of Honor

Miles Ahead

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Ninja Assassin

Nurse 3-D

The Object of My Affection

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Pretty Woman

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Shame

Simply Irresistible

The Sixth Man

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Source Code

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Step Up Revolution

Surf’s Up

Swimfan

Synecdoche, New York

Tower Heist

Vantage Point

Wanderlust

War Horse

The Wedding Singer

What a Girl Wants

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You’ve Got Mail

August 5

Prey (Hulu Original)

August 15

The China Hustle

The Hate U Give

Journey to the West

Monsters

Nymphomaniac Volume I — Extended Director’s Cut

Red Cliff

Stage Mother

What Just Happened

Whose Streets?

August 18

International Falls

August 24

Hostile Territory

August 3

FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 2 premiere

August 4

CMA Fest (ABC)

August 10

Password, series premiere (NBC)

August 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia, complete seventh and final season (Hulu Original)

August 12

This Fool, complete season one (Hulu Original)

August 13

FX’s Children of the Underground, complete Season one

August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers, limited-series premiere (Hulu Original)

August 16

Hotties, complete season one (only on Hulu)

August 17

On the Count of Three

August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

International Falls

August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Season 1B (Disney XD)

August 24

Blippi, complete Season 4

Hostile Territory

August 25

Mike, Season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 1 premiere (FX)

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (Disney Jr.)

Little Demon, Season 1 premiere (FX)

August 30

FX’s The Patient, limited-series premiere (only on Hulu)

Keep This Between Us, Season 1 premiere (Freeform)

August 31

The Croods: Family Tree, complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

August 3

Lightyear

August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

August 12

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride II

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 3

Alice in Wonderland Bakery, Season 1, 5 episodes

The Ghost and Molly McGee, Season 1, 5 episodes

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, premiere

August 5

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, premiere

August 10

Bluey, season 3, 25 episodes

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Season 1

I Am Groot, premiere (all shorts streaming)

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Season 2

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, premiere

August 24

Blackish, Season 8

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts), Season 2

Eureka, Season 1, 4 episodes

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31

America’s National Park, Season 1

Europe From Above, Season 2

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, Season 3

August 1

(500) Days Of Summer

1 Buck

16 To Life

3000 Miles To Graceland

5 Star Day

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

A Fish Called Wanda

A Night At The Roxbury

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron’s Blood

Absolution

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Annapolis

Any Day

Assimilate

Baby Boom

Backstage

Backwoods

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Clockstoppers

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Derek’s Dead

Disappearance

Don’t Click

Downhill Racer

Drive Me Crazy

Eadweard

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Loves Somebody

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Filth

Firewalker

Follow the Prophet

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Game of Spy

Getting to Know You

Gonzo

Goodbye Butterfly

Grand Cru

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

He’s Way More Famous Than You

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iceland Is Best

I’m Still Here

Impossible Monsters

International Falls

I’ve Got Issues

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

King Arthur

King Kong (1976)

King Of Knives

Kingpin

Leaving Las Vegas

Letter from Masanjia

Line of Descent

Lost Bayou

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Man from Reno

McLintock

Mermaids

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)

Mr. 3000

Neil Young Heart of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Rockaway

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion

Ronin

Safe Inside

Scary Movie 5

Serpico

Single White Female

Soldiers of Fortune

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Step Up Revolution

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Atoning

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Devil Wears Prada

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Haunting

The Hornet’s Nest

The Killer Elite

The Machinist

The Middle of X

The Missouri Breaks

The Saint

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

Thief

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undertow

Vampires Suck

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wayne’s World II

We Were Soldiers

Weepah Way for Now

White on Rice

Wild Honey Pie!

Writer’s Block

Wuthering Heights (1970)

Yinz

Yours, Mine & Ours

August 5

Thirteen Lives

Licorice Pizza

August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Lost City

August 12

Cosmic Love

August 20

Robocop (2014)

August 26

Samaritan

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

August 31

1900

August 1

Cartel Crew

Go, Diego, Go!

Lopez

August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal

August 5

The Outlaws, season 2

August 12

A League of Their Own

August 19

Making the Cut, season 3

Todo Por Lucy, season 2

