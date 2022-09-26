All the new movies and TV shows streaming in August 2022 – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane
While more Bostonians may be focused on enjoying the last full month of summer by enjoying some outdoor activities (including outdoor movies), August is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
Netflix is bringing back the Mindy Kaling-produced “Never Have I Ever” for Season 3 (its penultimate season) and is also debuting the Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart buddy comedy “Me Time.”
HBO Max, meanwhile, is targeting “Game of Thrones” fans with its new spinoff “House of the Dragon,” Disney Plus has the Chris Evans Pixar movie “Lightyear,” Amazon Prime Video has a series remake of the classic baseball movie “A League of Their Own,” and Hulu has the newest movie in the Predator franchise, “Prey.” (Note: We got to see an early screening of “Prey” last week, and it’s fantastic.)
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in August 2022.
August 1
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 2
Men in Black 3
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
August 3
Buba – Netflix Film
Don’t Blame Karma – Netflix Film
August 4
Wedding Season – Netflix Film
August 5
Carter – Netflix Film
Darlings – Netflix Film
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Netflix Film
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim – Netflix Film
August 8
Code Name: Emperor – Netflix Film
August 9
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – Netflix Documentary
Heartsong – Netflix Film
August 11
Dope
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story – Netflix Documentary
August 12
13: The Musical – Netflix Film
Day Shift – Netflix Film
August 15
Learn to Swim
August 17
Look Both Ways – Netflix Film
Royalteen – Netflix Film
August 18
Inside the Mind of a Cat – Netflix Documentary
August 19
The Next 365 Days – Netflix Film
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – Netflix Film
August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
August 24
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – Netflix Documentary
Watch Out, We’re Mad – Netflix Film
August 25
That’s Amor – Netflix Film
August 26
Disobedience
Loving Adults – Netflix Film
Me Time – Netflix Film
Seoul Vibe – Netflix Film
August 29
Under Her Control – Netflix Film
August 31
I Came By – Netflix Film
August 1
Pawn Stars, Season 13
Polly Pocket: Tiny Taste Adventure, Season 4: part 2
Top Gear, Season 29-30
August 2
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – Netflix Comedy Special
August 3
Good Morning, Verônica, Season 2 – Netflix Series
August 4
Lady Tamara – Netflix Series
KAKEGURUI TWIN – Netflix Anime
Super Giant Robot Brothers – Netflix Family
August 5
The Sandman – Netflix Series
August 7
Riverdale, Season 6
August 8
Team Zenko Go, Season 2 – Netflix Family
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad – Netflix Documentary
August 10
Indian Matchmaking, Season 2 – Netflix Series
Instant Dream Home – Netflix Series
Iron Chef Brazil – Netflix Series
Locke & Key, Season 3 – Netflix Series
School Tales The Series – Netflix Series
August 11
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – Netflix Anime
August 12
A Model Family – Netflix Series
Never Have I Ever, Season 3 – Netflix Series
August 15
Ancient Aliens, Season 4
August 16
Untold: Volume 2 – Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)
August 17
High Heat – Netflix Series
Junior Baking Show, Season 6 – Netflix Series
Unsuspicious – Netflix Series
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3 – Netflix Family
Tekken: Bloodline – Netflix Anime
August 19
The Cuphead Show!, Part 2 – Netflix Family
Echoes – Netflix Series
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – Netflix Series
Glow Up, Season 4 – Netflix Series
Kleo – Netflix Series
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep – Netflix Series
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – Netflix Documentary
August 24
Lost Ollie – Netflix Series
Mo – Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Brazil – Netflix Series
Selling The OC – Netflix Series
Under Fire – Netflix Series
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 3 – Netflix Family
History 101, Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – Netflix Anime
August 26
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – Netflix Series
Ludik – Netflix Series
August 29
Mighty Express, Season 7 – Netflix Family
August 30
I AM KILLER, Season 3 – Netflix Documentary
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – Netflix Documentary
August 31
Club América vs Club América – Netflix Documentary
Family Secrets – Netflix Series
August 1
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III
A Most Violent Year
Amy
Barely Lethal
Belle, 2013
Biker Boyz
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Bug
Cadillac Man
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Chasing Papi
Children of a Lesser God
Chocolate City
Colors
Damien Omen II
Dark Places
Days of Being Wild
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery
Enemy
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask
Ex Machina
Fantastic Voyage
Fighting
From Hell
Garfield
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties Extended Version
Gaslight
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Ginger & Rosa
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Laggies
Late August, Early September
Lean on Pete
Life After Beth
Lions for Lambs
Little Men
Little Women, 1994
Locke
Love & Basketball
Man of the Year
Miles Ahead
Mississippi Grind
Mojave
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Mystic Pizza
Objective, Burma!
Obvious Child
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past
Remember
Revenge of the Green Dragons
Slow West
Son of a Gun
Source Code
Stardust
The Adderall Diaries
The Blood of a Poet
The Captive
The Devil’s Backbone
The End of the Tour
The Fault in Our Stars
The Field Guide to Evil
The Great Escape
The Last Word
The Notebook
The One
The Possession Extended Version
The Rover
The Spectacular Now
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Testament of Orpheus
The Transporter Refueled
Thunderstruck
Transcendence
Trouble With the Curve
Tusk
Under the Skin
Whiplash
August 3
Belle, 2021
August 5
Belfast
August 13
The Princess, original documentary premiere
August 21
American Sniper
August 24
Katrina Babies, original documentary premiere
August 25
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Extended Version
August 26
Wolf
August 1
Industry, Season 2 premiere
Teen Titans Go, Season 7
August 4
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 premiere
August 5
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, comedy special premiere
August 7
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, special
August 9
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 premiere
August 21
House of the Dragon, series premiere
August 25
House of Ho, Max original, Season 2 premiere
August 26
Victor and Valentino, Season 3
August 1
21
Akeelah and the Bee
American Assassin
Aquí Entre Nos
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
The Blair Witch Project
Blast From the Past
Blazing Saddles
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Bugsy
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Dan in Real Life
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Detroit
The Devil Wears Prada
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Gandhi
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Good Luck Chuck
Groundhog Day
Gulliver’s Travels
Hotel Transylvania
I Feel Pretty
In Time
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Just Go With It
Kindergarten Cop
The Leisure Seeker
Man on Fire
Men of Honor
Miles Ahead
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Ninja Assassin
Nurse 3-D
The Object of My Affection
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pretty Woman
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Shame
Simply Irresistible
The Sixth Man
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Source Code
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Step Up Revolution
Surf’s Up
Swimfan
Synecdoche, New York
Tower Heist
Vantage Point
Wanderlust
War Horse
The Wedding Singer
What a Girl Wants
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
You’ve Got Mail
August 5
Prey (Hulu Original)
August 15
The China Hustle
The Hate U Give
Journey to the West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume I — Extended Director’s Cut
Red Cliff
Stage Mother
What Just Happened
Whose Streets?
August 18
International Falls
August 24
Hostile Territory
August 3
FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 2 premiere
August 4
CMA Fest (ABC)
August 10
Password, series premiere (NBC)
August 11
Trolls: TrollsTopia, complete seventh and final season (Hulu Original)
August 12
This Fool, complete season one (Hulu Original)
August 13
FX’s Children of the Underground, complete Season one
August 15
Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers, limited-series premiere (Hulu Original)
August 16
Hotties, complete season one (only on Hulu)
August 17
On the Count of Three
August 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
International Falls
August 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Season 1B (Disney XD)
August 24
Blippi, complete Season 4
Hostile Territory
August 25
Mike, Season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)
Welcome to Wrexham, Season 1 premiere (FX)
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (Disney Jr.)
Little Demon, Season 1 premiere (FX)
August 30
FX’s The Patient, limited-series premiere (only on Hulu)
Keep This Between Us, Season 1 premiere (Freeform)
August 31
The Croods: Family Tree, complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
August 3
Lightyear
August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
August 12
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride II
August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 3
Alice in Wonderland Bakery, Season 1, 5 episodes
The Ghost and Molly McGee, Season 1, 5 episodes
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, premiere
August 5
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, premiere
August 10
Bluey, season 3, 25 episodes
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Season 1
I Am Groot, premiere (all shorts streaming)
August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Season 2
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, premiere
August 24
Blackish, Season 8
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts), Season 2
Eureka, Season 1, 4 episodes
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
America’s National Park, Season 1
Europe From Above, Season 2
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, Season 3
August 1
(500) Days Of Summer
1 Buck
16 To Life
3000 Miles To Graceland
5 Star Day
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
A Fish Called Wanda
A Night At The Roxbury
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron’s Blood
Absolution
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Annapolis
Any Day
Assimilate
Baby Boom
Backstage
Backwoods
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Clockstoppers
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Derek’s Dead
Disappearance
Don’t Click
Downhill Racer
Drive Me Crazy
Eadweard
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Loves Somebody
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth
Firewalker
Follow the Prophet
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Game of Spy
Getting to Know You
Gonzo
Goodbye Butterfly
Grand Cru
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
He’s Way More Famous Than You
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iceland Is Best
I’m Still Here
Impossible Monsters
International Falls
I’ve Got Issues
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
King Arthur
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives
Kingpin
Leaving Las Vegas
Letter from Masanjia
Line of Descent
Lost Bayou
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Man from Reno
McLintock
Mermaids
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)
Mr. 3000
Neil Young Heart of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Rockaway
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
Ronin
Safe Inside
Scary Movie 5
Serpico
Single White Female
Soldiers of Fortune
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Step Up Revolution
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Atoning
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Devil Wears Prada
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Haunting
The Hornet’s Nest
The Killer Elite
The Machinist
The Middle of X
The Missouri Breaks
The Saint
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
Thief
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undertow
Vampires Suck
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Wayne’s World II
We Were Soldiers
Weepah Way for Now
White on Rice
Wild Honey Pie!
Writer’s Block
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz
Yours, Mine & Ours
August 5
Thirteen Lives
Licorice Pizza
August 10
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
The Lost City
August 12
Cosmic Love
August 20
Robocop (2014)
August 26
Samaritan
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby
August 31
1900
August 1
Cartel Crew
Go, Diego, Go!
Lopez
August 4
All or Nothing: Arsenal
August 5
The Outlaws, season 2
August 12
A League of Their Own
August 19
Making the Cut, season 3
Todo Por Lucy, season 2
