Atos announces their new achievement in Microsoft 365 Information Security and Governance Advanced Specialization as part of their wide range of Microsoft specializations – Atos

Worldwide digital leader

€ 11 billion revenue

112,000 employees

71 countries

Olympic and Paralympic Games Worldwide Partner

Atos is proud to announce their new achievement in Microsoft 365 Information Security and Governance Advanced Specialization as part of their wide range of Microsoft specializations.

This recognition adds important value to Atos’ extended skills and expertise as organizations are currently facing exponential data growth and increasing data mobility. There is a need for expert guidance in implementing effective information protection solutions and for strategic insights that will enable organizations to better manage and mitigate the risks associated with unstructured data. In this context, it is important to ensure compliance with regulations in various regions, such as the General Data Protection Regulation.

Achieving this Advanced Specialization continues to strengthen Atos’ 20+ year worldwide alliance with Microsoft and Atos’ status as a globally recognized Digital Workplace Managed Service partner.

It proves Atos’ extensive experience and global expertise in implementing information protection solutions to manage and mitigate risks associated with unstructured Microsoft 365 data while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

The Atos M365 Data Governance service is based on the Microsoft 365 Information Protection and Governance Advanced Specialisation. It enables an organisation to find, organize, and safeguard sensitive information no matter where it lives or travels. It is a key solution within the Atos Employee Experience and Digital Workplace portfolio

“We are proud to receive this important Microsoft recognition and we will continue to focus on and maintain our strong partnership with Microsoft to provide the best-in-class Employee Experience and Digital Workplace Services.” says James McMahon, Global Head of Digital Workplace Services at Atos.

