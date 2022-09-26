“Can’t Feel My Chest Anymore”: Billionaire Elon Musk’s Diet Routine Was Termed ‘Horrible’ by Bodybuilder Who Also Tried Michael Phelps Insane 12,000 Calorie Diet – EssentiallySports

America's Favorites

Everyone around the world is surely aware of the legendary billionaire, Elon Musk. In addition to being the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is also the Boring Company’s founder. However, his remarkable work doesn’t stop there; he is also the co-founder of Neuralink, and OpenAI.

Imaginably, Musk has a very hectic schedule, and that is putting it mildly. Everyone is curious how Musk manages everything after turning 51 years old. In light of this, a curious young bodybuilder named, Zac Perna, took the responsibility of trying his workout and diet on his shoulders.

The bodybuilder Zac, an online coach, fitness trainer, and YouTube star, curiously tries some celebrity’s workout and diet plans. Previously, he has tried the greatest of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps’ workout plan. After which, he became curious about Elon.

The big question remains in everyone’s mind is, ‘How Elon Musk organizes his day?’ Now, Perna explained by changing his lifestyle like the legendary Tesla CEO. Musk is known to skip breakfast, so Perna goes without food until his pre-workout meal at one in the afternoon. Perna stated, “Thankfully, I’ve been known to just swallow food whole, so I think I’ve got challenges in the bag, to be honest. Five minutes for one meal? I think I can actually do it in less.”

After that, Zac sits down and sets a five-minute timer after preparing his lunch of salmon with egg-fried rice, and vegetables. However, he added, “Your digestive system won’t thank you for it,” for skipping the food. “In fact, it’s pretty horrible; You should savor your food and chew it.” Meanwhile, after trying his heavy workout sessions, Zac got tired and said, “I can’t feel my chest anymore.”

Once during a podcast interview, Elon Musk revealed that he didn’t like working out naturally. But he has to do it for his health’s sake. Elon’s workout routine is interesting; just like his business, he dabbles in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Taekwondo, karate, and judo along with lifting some weights. Overall, Elon said that he devotes his 80 to 85 hours to the workout. In addition, Musk avoided intaking any food or alcohol before 2 hours of his bedtime. This can be his secret to working effortlessly with an intelligent mind.

Whereas the budding bodybuilder, Zac, warms up his chest muscles before pressing large weights. It helps him to prevent muscle strain. His workout helps bulk up; he usually performs 2-3 sets of standing cable flies. Being a bodybuilder isn’t an easy thing; surely you have seen Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Pumping Iron documentary. Zac gets up around 4:30 in the morning and starts preparing his healthy meal. He always picks the foods that are good for his health and won’t exhaust him during the day.

