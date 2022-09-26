Home Latest News Articles by Federico Rivi – Bitcoin Magazine

Federico Rivi is a reporter with a background in major Italian national newspapers. Today he is an independent journalist and author of the first Bitcoin-only newsletter in Italian, Bitcoin Train. He is moderator and host of Bitcoin In The Club, a major Bitcoin community in Italy which holds daily Twitter spaces. He also provides assistance to shops that wish to start accepting bitcoin payments via BTCPay Server.
His aim is to raise awareness of the social, political, energetic and economic revolutions that the spread of Bitcoin will imply. He thinks maximalism is a form of altruism.

