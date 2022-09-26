Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets Android 13 beta in US – BOL News

Follow us on

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….



Share

Listen

Font size

Dark Mode

Save

Print

Samsung Galaxy S21

Last month, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series received Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds in the US. One UI 5 beta releases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are now available based on Android 13.0.

Reddit user u/DJStormXZ discovered the update on the r/GalaxyS21 subreddit.

According to the OP (original poster), beta builds are only available for US-purchased unlocked models.

However, another user stated that they were able to install the beta version on a T-Mobile handset.

I couldn’t see the updated card on the Samsung Members app because I had a T-Mobile Galaxy S21 Ultra.

UK and Korean Samsung Galaxy S21 owners could download the beta update late last month (India more recently), and the US’ beta build is a somewhat fresher build, with build number G991UEU5ZVIA (for the S21). Redditors assume this is Android 13 Beta 2.

If you live in the US and have any Samsung Galaxy S21 model, you can go to the Samsung Members app and swipe through the top banner images until you find one that says “One UI Beta programme.”

Tap on the banner to sign up and get the Android 13 beta before it comes out to the public. Keep in mind that a Galaxy S21 that is locked to a carrier might not be able to use it.

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.

Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image

Watch: Dad gave little infant football & goalpost with no plans

Watch viral: Video to see how his human recognized he was cat

Watch viral: Little girl is excited to see her favorite teacher

Amna Mustafaen Baig joins as Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg, makes nation proud

Another audio tape of Shehbaz, Maryam surfaces

FM Bilawal holds high-level talks with Blinken in Washington

Sarah Imam murder: Police recover illegal weapon from suspect Shahnawaz

Canadian envoy pays farewell call on COAS Bajwa

Punjab Governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU Lahore

Pavail Gulati shares his experience of working with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna

Queen Elizabeth II Felt ‘Exhausted’ By Royal Family Drama

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral

Mikaal Zulfiqar’s Favorite Bollywood Actress

Hareem Shah’s casino video goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were photographed from their modelling days

Copyright © – BOL Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

source