Stimulus Update: Thousands of Surprise Stimulus Payments Are Going Out Soon. Here's Who's Getting One – The Motley Fool

by Christy Bieber | Published on Sept. 6, 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Are you on track for a stimulus payment of up to $1,657.50?

Many Americans are eagerly awaiting news of a fourth stimulus check, especially as inflation continues to surge.

But while the federal government has refrained from acting to provide payments for those who are coping with the ongoing effects of the pandemic, states are stepping up to the plate to help their residents.

Now, one additional state is actually sending out surprise stimulus payments this month. These payments could be worth as much as $1,657.50. And 361,042 eligible recipients will receive the money this month.

Here’s who is going to get a payment.

The surprise stimulus money will be going out to some residents of Pennsylvania. This was first announced in August by Governor Tom Wolf.

A press release from the governor’s office stated “Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated.”

This money will be sent to Pennsylvania residents who were approved for a property tax or rent rebate in 2021. The new payment is a one-time bonus that will equal up to 70% of the amount of the original rebate that eligible individuals received in 2021. That means the maximum payment will be $1,657.50 this time around.

The money for these one-time bonus payments will come from federal funds allocated to Pennsylvania by the American Rescue Plan Act. That was the last major COVID-19 relief legislation that was signed into law on the federal level.

“I am proud that bonus rebates are starting to roll out to Pennsylvanians in need this week,” Wolf stated in a press release. “For older adults in particular, many of whom are on a fixed income, a bonus Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program rebate this year will be a game changer. These bonus rebates will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities stay in their homes.”

If you live in Pennsylvania and received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021, you can expect to soon see this surprise additional payment deposited into your bank account.

If this does not apply to you, there may still be a chance you’ll get some extra help from the government this year. A total of 21 states are issuing stimulus money, so you can check with the Department of Revenue where you live to find out if yours is one of them and whether you are eligible for a payment.

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.

