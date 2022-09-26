What Are the Advantages of Binance Margin? – CoinCodex

We all know that the volatility in the cryptocurrency market is quite extreme. However, with extreme volatility comes an extreme opportunity for profits. Taking things further, traders can magnify the gain through margin trading – a process of borrowing funds to make larger trading positions.

It is essential to know that margin trading is a double-edged sword, meaning you can lose just as much as you win. The wins are supreme, but the losses can be equally devastating if you aren’t careful.

Binance is the top crypto exchange in the world by volume, making it the only location for people to consider when starting margin trading. In addition, the platform allows traders to trade cryptocurrencies across the globe with some of the most competitive fees.

It was founded in 2017 by Chanpeng Zhao after raising $15 million in an ICO. The exchange has since grown into a powerhouse that offers spot trading, margin trading, P2P trading, and futures trading. Binance also offers a savings service, staking, a Smart Mining Pool, a Visa Card, and crypto-backed loans.

Margin trading is a method of obtaining funds provided by a third party to trade with. It allows traders to trade with more funds and earn a higher profit from the increased position sizes.

Margin trading provides an avenue for traders to amplify their trading results by having access to more capital. The increased capital allows the trader to use it as leverage to open larger positions.

In traditional markets, borrowed funds typically come from investment brokers or banks with deep liquidity. However, in the cryptocurrency market, the funds are provided by other traders. These traders deposit their liquidity into the platform for other traders to borrow and earn interest based on the market demand for margin funds.

Traders must pay a small interest fee on the borrowed funds once they have closed their position to repay the loan.



When a trader executes a margin trade, they are required to commit a certain percentage of the total order value as the “margin.”

Binance provides up to 5x leverage on cross-margin accounts, meaning you could for example execute a trade for $50,000 with $10,000 collateral deposited. In addition, it offers up to 10x leverage on isolated margin accounts.

Binance currently offers two different types of margin accounts that provide various levels of leverage that can be used.

The first type of margin account is called Cross Margin trading. The entire margin balance is shared across all open positions in this margin mode. This means the entire balance can be used to prevent liquidations across all of your open positions.

The great thing about Cross Margin trading is that a positive return from one trade can offset the losing position on another trade and prevent liquidation. Binance offers between 3-5X leverage under Cross Margin trading.

The other type of margin account is known as Isolated Margin. Here, margin traders are faced with limited risks by allocating specific margins for positions.

Under an Isolated Margin, the liquidation risk is limited to the level of margin assigned to that account. As a result, Binance offers up to 10x leverage with Isolated Margin trading.

Binance is by far the best platform available for margin trading. In addition, the services and customer support that Binance provides are truly unrivaled relative to other top-tier exchanges in the industry.

First of all, Binance has a wide variety of margin trading pairs available to execute trades. In fact, it supports well over 600 trading pairs against top-tier assets like BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, and more.

Furthermore, Binance is extremely competitive regarding trading fees on the platform. The platform has an in-depth tier system that provides trading discounts to active traders. As your 30-day volume increases, the VIP levels reduce the trading rates. In addition, users that hold BNB, the platform’s native cryptocurrency, will receive an additional 25% discount on all trading fees.

Binance also has a SAFU fund in case something goes wrong. A portion of all trading fees is sent to the fund to prevent financial loss in case of a disaster.

In addition to the wide variety of trading pairs, the low fees, and reliable security, Binance also provides excellent customer support service.

For this short guide, we will explain how to execute a margin trade using a cross-margin account.

Binance has an in-depth onboarding process with a detailed tutorial video. Then, simply log in to your account, head over to Trade -> Margin, complete the quiz, and open a “Cross Margin” (or isolated) account.

The next step is to transfer funds into the cross-margin account to provide the collateral. Simply hit “Transfer”:



This should bring up the following menu:



Here, you simply need to transfer the asset you have ready to be used in trading. This can be BTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, BUSD – or any asset that Binance Margin supports.

The next step is to borrow funds. However, this can also automatically be done with the trading panel when executing a trade. To start borrowing, simply hit “Borrow;”



This will bring up the following menu:



Simply enter the amount you wish to borrow and hit “Confirm Borrow.”

The next step is to execute a trade. First you must buy the asset with the borrowed funds. Later, you will sell the asset at a higher price and then repay the funds.

NOTE: If you hit the “Borrow” tab in the trading dashboard, you can skip Step 3 in this process as the trading panel will automatically borrow funds.

Simply enter the amount of BTC (or whatever asset you are trading) and hit “Margin Buy/Sell”



Once you are ready to close you trade, you will need to repay the borrowed loan. You can sell the asset and repay the loan in one transaction by hitting the “Repay” tab in the trading panel;



Simply enter the amount to repay and hit “Buy/Sell BTC.”

