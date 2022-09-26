Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin and MetaCryp: 3 Trending Cryptocurrencies in 2022 – Deccan Herald

Centralization in the cryptocurrency community is on its last legs, and many platforms made it possible. Metacryp (MTCR) is revolutionizing the gaming industry, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) to cover market shortcomings and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for its community-centeredness and innovation. This article contains information about these tokens and how they intend to solve entertainment-based problems.

MetaCryp (MTCR): A Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Icon

In the cryptocurrency and gaming market, because of decentralization, gaps have been appearing in the operations of existing communities because of its centralized and consolidated power and its control over non-distributed systems. Gaming platforms cannot give players rewards and unlocks as assets in real-life after spending effort, money, and time on the games, and this is a big waste of the industry. Metacryp (MTCR) is a platform that introduces solutions to cater to players’ needs and interests.

Problems that Metacryp (MTCR) Solves

● Distrust in the network.

● High transaction fees.

● Delayed settlement time.

● Constrained and rigid ecosystem.

Core Elements of Metacryp (MTCR) Ecosystem

● A GameFi (Gaming and Finance) and Metaverse expansion plan.

● A Metacryp (MTCR) Metaverse country club for its community.

● A profitable play-to-earn (P2E) platform

● Various holiday venues.

Metacryp (MTCR) Tokenomics

● Creating a community for relaxing, exploring and meeting, and earning money for the community.

● Token holders can make important decisions on the system.

● Metacryp (MTCR) gives its users Metaverse access.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is Creating Innovative Blockchain Solutions

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) was created by the original Dogecoin (DOGE) fans and has improved its cuteness and functionality. This meme coin has gained much popularity in the crypto influencer community, and even Elon Musk has recognized this project. Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE), being an improvement of DOGE, covers up a lot of holes in the system. BABYDOGE has better scalability and transaction time (1 transaction every 5 seconds). It also leverages the advanced BSC (Binance Smart Chain) to get better functionality.

Benefits of Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

● Designed to be cuter with a puppy Shiba Inu as its mascot.

● Accepted globally.

● Charity wallet to help animals and to help people suffering from depression through animals.

● Guaranteed security of users’ data and tokens.

● BABYDOGE has liquidity locks to reduce the chances of rag pulls and token devaluation.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) also has another convenient feature – the BABYDOGE Crypto Debit Card – which allows you to convert tokens into fiat currency at POS (Point of Sales) points. As this cryptocurrency project progresses, its ecosystem will continue to give its users fun, security, and rewards.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Growing

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been popping up in the cryptocurrency community, taking over many of the markets and proving to be a great purchase for its users. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a community-oriented and decentralized cryptocurrency that was built upon the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. Rivaling the Dogecoin (DOGE) and named the “Doge-Killer”, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dominated most of the meme coin markets and is becoming a popular choice among buyers. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the potential to become very profitable in the future.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) is divided into multiple tokens to increase the functionality of the ecosystem:

● SHIB: The native Shiba Inu (SHIB) token that is used for transactions.

● LEASH: A token with only 107,646 available units is used in staking rewards for those validating transactions in cryptocurrency. This allows it to make more out of the Shiba Inu-related coins.

● BONE: Used by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) users to allow them to vote on proposals. There are only 250 million units available.



Metacryp (MTCR);



Presale: http://presale.metacryptoken.io/

Website: http://metacryptoken.io/



DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their ‘rotting’ properties

B’luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

DH Toon | ‘Name for the cheetah campaign’

National

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Sports

Business

Multimedia

Opinion

Entertainment

Rajasthan Congress plunges into crisis

The semiotics of a modern yatra

Rohatgi declines Centre’s A-G offer

DH photo galleries

DH Picks

Latest stories

Trending news

Download DH APP

Services

Our group sites

Download DH APP

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

We use cookies.

source