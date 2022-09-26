OnePlus Android 13 Oxygen OS 13: Release Date & Supported Phones – DealNTech

Mehtab Ansari Mobiles

OnePlus started rolling out Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12 earlier this year. Many eligible smartphones received the update. On one side, some users were very upset with the new Oxygen OS 12; on the other, we saw users liking the latest changes. After much criticism from users and enthusiasts, OnePlus finally decided not to merge OxygenOS into OPPO’s ColorOS.

Naturally, we’d expect OnePlus to release a new version of Oxygen OS every year to keep up with Google’s Android versions. Now that Android 13 is just around the corner, Oxygen OS 13 rollout is not too far away. Oxygen OS 13 could be OnePlus’ chance to bring back its reputation. However, things aren’t too bright here. Early testers have reported that Oxygen OS 13 is, in fact, very similar to ColorOS 13.

With Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13, we may see similar features to ColorOS 13. Oxygen OS 13 brings new features, improved performance and system stability to the table. Who does not like a new software update that will bring new features and improved performance? OnePlus users are eagerly waiting for this update to roll out and wondering if their OnePlus smartphones will receive the update or not. Read more to find out.

September 21: OnePlus 10 Pro users are getting Android 13 (OxygenOS 13) Stable Update in India, Europe, and North America. The build comes with firmware version C.19.

September 14: OnePlus 8T users in India can get Android 13 (OxygenOS 13) Beta by joining the Close Beta Test program. The company will recruit 200 OnePlus 8T users for the beta program. If you want to test an early build, you can apply for it from here.

August 19: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 10R units in India can now participate in the OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test program. Only 200 users for each device who meet the requirements will be eligible for the Closed Beta Program.

August 16: Oxygen OS 13 Open Beta 2 update is available for the OnePlus 10 Pro handset. Ensure your device runs in the OxygenOS 12 version (A.15 or A.16) to get the latest Android 13 build. Besides North America and Indian users, European users are also getting the Open Beta 2 update.

August 13: OnePlus is looking for OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testers in India for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro handsets. The brand will recruit only 200 people for Closed Beta Program who meet the requirements. You can check the community post for more details.

The Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 stable update for eligible OnePlus devices may release in November 2022.

As of now, there is no official statement from OnePlus regarding the rollout timeline of Oxygen OS 13. However, we can make speculations based on past records and Google’s Android 13 release timeline.

Considering that OnePlus plans to release this update based on past records, we can expect Oxygen OS 13 to be released by Q3 2022. Moreover, OnePlus has also started closed beta testing (CBT) of Oxygen OS 13 on the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. Above this, OnePlus has also released the Developer Build of the Oxygen OS 13.



Oxygen OS 13 open beta is available on the OnePlus 10 Pro. As this is the very first Open Beta build, you will not experience all the features of OxygenOS 13. More features will come in the subsequent versions. The beta build is only available for OnePlus 10 Pro units sold in North America and India.

Oxygen OS 13 brings a faster, more stable performance and smoother experience with Aquamorphic design. It offers soft and rounded edges across its design for a better viewing experience. AI System Booster allows you to suspend more applications at once to jump from one to another for a faster and uninterrupted experience.



Always On Display allows you to integrate both Spotify and Bitmoji. Smart Launcher allows you to access apps from folders faster by making folders and their contents larger on your home screen. Sidebar Toolbox helps you to do everything on your device with one hand.

HyperBoost Gaming Engine delivers a smoother and more stable gaming experience. OxygenOS 13 supports Spatial Audio that adjusts the sound direction in different apps to provide the best experience.

Fast Pair seamlessly connects your device with earbuds, smart TVs, etc. The Advance Security feature automatically warns of risky apps and downloads for improved safety. OxygenOS 13 brings Private Safe 2.0 to secure data, documents, and media files.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});







Vicky

OnePlus nord Android update

fay

As per policy, NORD CE will get 2 major updates, which is launched with Android 11. If it’s in that case why it won’t get android 13?

Thanks for sharing the reference link with us. Yes, OnePlus Nord CE will get two major Android updates. So NORD CE will receive the Android 13 update.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment * document.getElementById(“comment”).setAttribute( “id”, “a478119ba52d41b9faa5911b79b053c9” );document.getElementById(“ba3673d70b”).setAttribute( “id”, “comment” );

Name *

Email *

Website





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );





DealNTech is a leading news portal that covers the latest technology and gadgets news. There are a countless number of gadgets in the current tech arena, but a significant percentage of that gets connected to mobile phones. We concentrate on bringing breaking news of mobile phones across the globe. You can mail us at contact@dealntech.com



Subscribe

Disclosure: Links on DealNTech may earn us a commission.



source