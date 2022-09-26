While Bitcoin Has Tanked, This Coin Has Risen 300% This Month and Is Still Climbing! – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Deciding what to do with your Bitcoin, as prices continue to fall, can be tough. Many believe that the tide will eventually turn and if they hold on for long enough BTC will rise to new heights. The only problem with this is that while waiting for the market to bounce back, your BTC is just sitting there, doing nothing.

One increasingly popular answer is ArbiSmart (RBIS) , which rose over 100% last week, and is continuing to climb steadily, as the rest of the market falls.

The EU authorized project safeguards against crypto market volatility, enabling you to keep hold of your Bitcoin and put it to work earning unmatched profits whichever direction the market shifts.

A Shield Against Falling Prices

The ArbiSmart ecosystem offers a number of ways to grow your Bitcoin, regardless of market trajectory.

Firstly, this summer, ArbiSmart introduced its interest-generating wallet, which supports a huge list of FIAT and cryptocurrencies, from BTC, EUR, and GBP, to BTC, ETH, COMP, APE, SHIB, and many others. The wallet offers the same consistent returns, in a downturn or an upturn, generating industry-high rates of up to 147%.

Crypto owners can keep funds securely stored interest-free, but accessible for withdrawal at any time, or decide to lock their funds in an interest-bearing savings plan. They can choose between short-term plans lasting 1, or 3 months and long-term plans lasting 2, 3, or 5 years. The longer the lock on the funds the higher the profits, which are also influenced by the way daily interest is received. Interest can be sent to an available balance, where it is always accessible, or it can be added to the locked balance for a higher return.

Interest rates are primarily determined by the wallet holder’s account level , which is based on how much RBIS they own. More RBIS means a higher rate of interest on balances in every supported currency.

If the balance is in RBIS, the returns will be three times higher than for balances in other currencies. If the wallet holder decides to keep their capital in BTC, ETH, or another preferred currency they can still boost their interest rate by choosing to receive just the interest in RBIS.

Inevitably, as the new wallet gains traction, in the coming weeks and months, more RBIS will be locked in savings plans for extended periods, leaving general circulation and diminishing the forever capped token supply. Once demand exceeds supply, the RBIS price will rise. This will mean that in addition to profits from savings plans, RBIS owners will enjoy huge capital gains on the climbing token value.

Another bear-proof RBIS utility that generates the same consistent passive profits in any market conditions is ArbiSmart’s automated crypto arbitrage platform. The service offers sky-high returns of up to 45% a year, depending on the user’s account level.

Crypto arbitrage is an investment strategy that makes money from price disparities across exchanges. These temporary price differences occur frequently, whichever direction the market is moving, often resulting from discrepancies in trading volume between bigger and smaller exchanges.

The user just deposits funds that are automatically converted into RBIS and then the algorithm takes over. Integrated with 35 exchanges, it tracks hundreds of coins round the clock to find price differences. It then buys at the lowest price before selling at the highest, for the best possible profit.

A Dynamic, Growing Ecosystem

The ArbiSmart development team has not been in hibernation during this bear market. In fact, it is in the middle of a massive undertaking.

Over the next 4 months a number of new RBIS utilities are being introduced almost simultaneously. These include a mobile application for storing, exchanging, buying, and selling crypto, as well as a completely original DeFi protocol that will offer one-of-a-kind gamification features. Liquidity providers will be rewarded with 0.3% of the fees from each trade plus up to 190,000% annual percentage yields.

This winter the development team will also be launching a marketplace for the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), a unique collection of ArbiSmart NFT’s, a cryptocurrency exchange and a gaming metaverse, where participants will be able to buy, develop and sell digital real-estate for real profits.

Each of these new additions to the ArbiSmart ecosystem, just like all existing utilities, will require use of the RBIS token. As a result, in addition to earning revenue from staking, savings, trading, gaming, NFT investing, and arbitrage, RBIS owners will be increasing demand for the native token, driving the price higher and boosting their capital gains even further.

A Digital Asset on the Rise

According to analyst projections, RBIS is expected to rise to just over 40 times its current value by the end of 2022 and it is well on its way.

So far this month, RBIS has already soared 300% and shows no signs of slowing down, even as the rest of the market has been sinking.

With the new wallet growing its userbase, and multiple new RBIS utilities in the pipeline for the coming months, RBIS is THE coin to watch this autumn and winter.

Buy a Coin Before it Launches

Another new upcoming cryptocurrency asset we’ve reviewed on CryptoNews is Tamadoge (TAMA) which raised 19 million USDT in its presale funding rounds and is set to launch on it first crypto exchange this week .

Tamadoge’s first crypto exchange listing is scheduled for September 27th at 11:00 UTC on OKX .

Our analysts predict TAMA could be the next coin to pump 300% like RBIS, or higher – given the appeal of new meme coins and play to earn crypto apps – Tamadoge combines both these aspects – a pump of 10x or higher is possible.

In the final days of its presale, TAMA buys valued at 55.8 ETH ($80,000) were recorded on Etherscan, while Bitcoin was trending down – investor interest in new altcoin projects remains high despite big cap crypto prices being flat.

New traders that open an account on OKX via CryptoNews are also entered into a $10,000 prize draw, and the exchange also offers a DEX that is open to worldwide users unable to access its centralized exchange.

See our full guide to the 10 best new cryptocurrency assets to invest in this year.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source