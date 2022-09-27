MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users – The Daily Hodl



September 26, 2022 – Denver, Colorado

DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into a full-fledged decentralized social network. It also paves the way for DeSo to become the cross-chain social layer for all Web 3.0.

Nader Al-Naji, founder of DeSo, said,

“Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently. It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social.”

MetaMask users will gain access to gas-less profile creation, posting, following of other users, a fully decentralized on-chain follow graph and much more. Thanks to the integration, a MetaMask user on Compound could send an encrypted message to someone currently on Uniswap and that user would receive the message via DeSo.

Similarly, a user on OpenSea could leave a comment on an NFT and have it appear on other platforms where that NFT is listed like Rarible or SupeRare. This system works even if one user is on Polygon network and the other is on Ethereum.

Social media today is controlled by a handful of private corporations – but that could change as wallets like MetaMask expand from handling just money to social identity and social interactions. Having gained a presence in the Ethereum ecosystem, DeSo plans to expand to Solana next by integrating with Phantom wallet.

DeSo is the the only layer one blockchain designed to build and scale decentralized social media apps to one billion users. Notable DeSo holders include Sequoia, Coinbase Ventures, a16z, Winklevoss Capital and Alex Ohanian.

Learn more and claim your DeSo username here.

Ash, growth marketing lead of DeSo Foundation

Follow Us on Twitter Facebook Telegram

Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology

Categories

Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •

Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •

Blockchain • Regulators •

Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •

Futuremash •

Industry Announcements

ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY

TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

JOIN US ON TWITTER

JOIN US ON FACEBOOK

COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL

© 2022 The Daily Hodl

source