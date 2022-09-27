Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and XRP see big inflows for a growing ecosystem – Crypto News Flash

Indications from CoinShares weekly fund flow reports have it that Cardano has made another impressive positive flow. The latest report highlights how Cardano has recorded a positive flow for eight weeks straight. CoinShares reported how Cardano aided an inflow of $100,000 in blockchain-oriented crypto products last week. The development coincided with the evolution of Cardano into the Vasil era.

A closer look at Cardano’s performance on a Yearly and Monthly basis reflects an impressive performance as well. Notably, the inflow soared by $700,000 within a month and $14 million In a year. Other products based on tokens like XRP, BTC, and ETH also made positive inputs. XRP recorded a minimal improvement, while ETH and BTC made a more significant return.

On Ethereum-base funds, CoinShares recorded about $7 million. The impressive record emanated about two weeks after the Ethereum network completed the much-anticipated “Merge.” Further, Bitcoin made a good return for the first time in some weeks. BTC witnessed positive inflows following outflows from Short Bitcoin funds betting on its fall.

Generally, it has been a run of positive inflow in the last two weeks for CoinShares. The firm witnessed about an $8.3 million influx of cryptocurrency products within the timeframe above. Also, on the negative, the firm recorded a sizeable month-on-month outflow of approximately $53 million. Nevertheless, the year-on-year record illustrates a more impressive run. According to data provided by CoinShares, about $436 million went into the confines of the firm from cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds.

Lastly, the reports disclose how trading turnover for investment products stood at half the weekly average for 2022 at $1 billion. Similarly, prices haven’t depreciated much because of the recent landmark dollar rallies. Likewise, regional flows depict a minimal difference between North America and Europe. The difference witnessed $9.4 million in outflows and $15 million in inflows. This figure further strengthens the claims of some cryptocurrency analysts. According to them, investors prefer to entrust their investment to multi-coin products during bear markets.

Olaleye Komolafe is a professional reporter with vast experience in web3, cryptocurrencies, and NFT journalism. He enjoys writing about the evolving metaverse sphere. Notably, some of his contents have been published in numerous publications.

Comments are closed.



Crypto News Flash is your number one source for the latest news and information from the world of cryptocurrencies.

About us

Contact us

Legals

Data protection policy

*= Affiliate-Link

Risk warning and disclaimer: The contents of this website are intended solely for the entertainment and information of readers and do not provide investment advice or a recommendation within the context of the Securities Trading Act. The content of this website solely reflects the subjective and personal opinion of the authors. Readers are requested to form their own opinions on the contents of this website and to seek professional and independent advice before making concrete investment decisions. The information found on this site does not contain any information or messages, but is intended solely for information and personal use. None of the information shown constitutes an offer to buy or sell futures contracts, securities, options, CFDs, other derivatives or cryptocurrencies. Any opinions provided, including e-mails, live chat, SMS or other forms of communication across social media networks do not constitute a suitable basis for an investment decision. You alone bear the risk for your investment decisions. Read more!

source