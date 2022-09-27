All of the Surprises Revealed on Disney+ Day – The Walt Disney Company

Fans, the wait is over: Disney+ Day is here! For those just joining the party, Disney+ Day is a yearly celebration of the Disney+ streaming service that takes place across The Walt Disney Company. From content premieres to special promotions, surprise drops, cool perks, and much more, subscribers are the winners as Disney pulls out all the stops for this special occasion. Fans are beaming with excitement about all of the titles premiering today from The Walt Disney Company’s marquee brands — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, The Simpsons and National Geographic — and to add to the joy, surprises have just been revealed: Two premieres have joined the previously announced global Disney+ Day lineup, a new cast for Dancing with the Stars has just been announced, and perks, promotions and exclusive experiences are now available to enjoy.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA showcases the live performances of the BTS concerts held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021. The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the Grammy®-nominated music group’s hit songs “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.” BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a South Korean boy band that have been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The film is produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park. See the new trailer here.

Andor, the upcoming Disney+ Original series from Lucasfilm, now has a special sneak peek streaming globally on Disney+. Launching September 21 with a three-episode premiere, Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire, and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

Dancing with the Stars: The new cast of Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was announced today on Good Morning America, and we can’t wait to see who takes home the mirrorball trophy: Jordin Sparks, Daniel Durant, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, Vinny Guadagnino, Selma Blair, Jason Lewis, Shangela, Gabby Windey, Sam Champion, Teresa Giudice, Trevor Donovan, Jessie James Decker, Cheryl Ladd, and Joseph Baena. Get ready to see them shine in the season premiere, streaming live September 19 only on Disney+!

D23 Expo: This year, Disney+ Day leads right into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, which runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11 in Anaheim, CA. Hosted by Jordan Fisher and Ashley Eckstein, Disney+ will stream recaps of the previous day’s most exciting Disney+ announcements, show viewers the best moments from the show floor, and go behind-the-scenes with exclusive content on the service Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 at 8 a.m. PT. Select newly released trailers from D23 Expo will also be available on the service to get fans excited about the upcoming releases.

Special Subscriber Offer: In celebration of Disney+ Day, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 until Monday, September 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT to enjoy all of today’s Disney+ Day premieres, and receive even more value with their subscription with the ultimate Disney+ Day collection of limited-time offers, experiences, and perks.

And this is just a taste of all the bonuses available today! To learn more about the Disney+ Day subscriber perks and celebrations across The Walt Disney Company, visit: http://disneyplus.com/disneyplusday. To subscribe to the service, you can either sign up as part of the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, or you can subscribe directly on Disney+. And for more Disney+ news and updates, follow @DisneyPlus on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

