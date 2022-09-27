Get an iPad Air for Just $106 Before Our Refurbished Event Ends on September 30 – Entrepreneur

Get an iPad Air for Just $106 Before Our Refurbished Event Ends...

Signing out of account, Standby…

Save more than $300 off this popular tablet.

There are many reasons to travel the world, but one of the most compelling ones is that it can help prevent burnout. In these days of remote work and digital nomadism, you probably have a more flexible work schedule than ever. So, why not travel?

If you’re saying, “I can’t completely disconnect from work,” then we’ve got a solution. Bring a tablet and work when you’re in transit between your destinations! During our Refurbished Event, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Air — the perfect working travel device — for 78 percent off.

This 2013 model may be a little on the older side, but it has been returned to the factory and fixed up to work like new. You can browse, game, stream, and work on a 9.7″ Retina display that offers crystal-clear details, powered by Apple’s A7 chip, 1GB of RAM, and iOS 12. Compared to new models, it’s not the most powerful tablet, but it’s perfectly suitable for when you want to send some emails or crunch some numbers while you’re on a plane, train, or automobile. You know, when you’re traveling the world.

If you need to take a video call, you can connect using the built-in speakers and the 8MP back camera that includes video stabilization, face detection, and HDR capabilities. It also has WiFi capabilities and Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to your external devices. Finally, ten-hour battery life and Siri functionality will make it an outstanding travel companion at a price you won’t be able to beat anywhere else.

Our Refurbished Event runs until September 30, so the clock is ticking on this special deal. Right now, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Air 16GB and a charger for 78 percent off $499 at just $105.99.

Prices subject to change.

When Her Parents’ Restaurant Burned Down, This First-Generation Founder’s Hot Sauce Brand Rose From the Ashes to Take on Corporate Giants

Not Hitting Your Goals? Here’s How to Know If You Should Change Tactics or Strategy.

You Can Generate Your Own Viral LinkedIn Post With This Hilarious Tool

This Couple Lost Everything When the Housing Market Crashed. But Manifesting ‘Magic’ Helped Them Launch a Metaphysical Brand With 10 Stores.

4 Hidden Dangers of Working Remotely

The Best Software Solutions and Tech Providers in the Franchising Industry

This 18-Year-Old Student Wanted a Better Way to Keep Track of His School Work. So He Built an App — and a Business.

Dave Garrett

Gabrielle Bienasz

Sam Silverman

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source