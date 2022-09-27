D23 Expo 2022: Every Major Marvel & Star Wars Announcement – The Direct

Disney’s ultimate fan event, the D23 Expo, is finally here! Disney has already made some major announcements at San Diego Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration this year, and rumor has it that the company is prepared to top both events at D23 in Anaheim, California.
What does Disney have left to bring to D23? We are excited to find out! We will update this article live with every major MCU and Star Wars announcement to come out of the fan expo, but while you wait, take a look below for our D23 predictions and the schedule of every major panel at the convention.
You can catch up with all the recent MCU news from Comic-Con 2022 here!
D23 will begin Friday, September 9th at 10:30 am PST and last until the evening of Sunday, September 11th. Event attendees will be treated to every major panel live from Anaheim and special panels on the expo floor. Fans at home will be unable to see many of the major panels but can keep up with all the major announcements as they happen in this article!
Check out the full D23 in-person and live stream schedule here!
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took Hall D23 with co-stars Iman Velalni and Teyonah Parris. Along with director Nia DaCosta, they showed off the first footage of The Marvels to D23 attendees.
Read the description of The Marvels D23 footage here!
Hall D23 Presentation treated fans to the first look at Alaqua Cox’s return as Maya Lopez in her solo Disney+ series Echo. This series will also mark the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.
Read a full description of the new Echo footage here!
The cast of Captain America: New World Order took the stage at Hall D23! Feige revealed that The Incredible Hulk’s Blake T. Nelson will return to the MCU after 14 years as the villainous The Leader.
Every new detail about Captain America: New World Order here!
The first official look at the logo for Anthony Mackie’s first Captain America film, Captain America: New World Order, was shown in an MCU sizzle reel for its Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies and shows.
Photos of Captain America: New World Order’s logo here!
Kevin Feige brought out onto the stage the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts. The full roster for the Thunderbolts includes Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, and more!
See the full cast of the Thunderbolts here!
Fans at D23 were treated to the first footage of Loki Season 2. The new footage heavily featured Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conquerer!
Description of the new Loki Season 2 footage here!
Kevin Feige FINALLY officially revealed the long-rumored MCU Halloween special, Werewolf By Night. Marvel’s first “Special Presentation” features Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russel.
Watch the first trailer for Werewolf By Night here.
The first footage for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania was shown off at D23. The footage featured Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conquerer making a deal with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.
Read the first description of Ant-Man 3 footage here!
D23 attendees were treated to the first-ever footage of Disney+’s Ironheart, which features the return of Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams (who will make her MCU debut in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this fall).
Read a description of the exclusive Ironheart footage here!
See the first look at the return of a very weird Captain America: Civil War character here!
Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler took the stage during the Hall D23 Presentation! He showed a new clip from the film featuring Queen Ramonda and Namor exclusively to D23 attendees.
Read a description of the exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever D23 clip here!
The first trailer for Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion was officially released! The trailer featured Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion character. Her identity is still unknown.
Watch the first trailer for Marvel’s Secret Invasion here!
War Machine actor Don Cheadle confirmed he will appear in Samuel L. Jackson’s upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. He also gave a brief overview of the plot of the show, stating it involves “Skrulls invading Earth”.
Read everything Don Cheadle had to say about Secret Invasion here!
Brie Larson’s The Marvels was quickly shown during an MCU sizzle reel. Director Nia DaCosta asserts that the MCU sequel will be “full comic book madness” and that it “follows how these three people learn to become a team.”.
Read everything new we learned about The Marvels here!
Janet Van Dyne actress Michelle Pfeiffer teased that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets “a little darker” while also describing it as “epic” in a new D23 MCU sizzle reel.
Read everything Michelle Pfeiffer said about Ant-Man 3 here!
The first official look at the logo for Charlie Cox’s return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again was shown off briefly in an MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6 sizzle reel.
Photos of Daredevil: Born Again’s logo here!
Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey has revealed that she would love to join the MCU and specifically mentions that she would want to play X-Men’s Storm in the MCU.
Read Halle Bailey’s brief comments about X-Men’s Storm here!
At the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek teased an expansion to Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure theme park involving the Marvel Multiverse.
See more pictures of the new Multiverse expansion to Avengers Campus here!
The first trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian was released online and at D23!
Watch the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 here!
At Disney’s Hall D23 Panel, they revealed the first pic for Spider-Man director Jon Watt’s Skeleton Crew! The first pic features a brand new Star Wars character played by Captain Marvel’s Jude Law!
First picture of Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!
Eman Esfandi has been cast as Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+. Esfandi is known for his role in King Richard and he stars in an upcoming film titled The Inspection.
Read the full report and analysis of Ezra Bridger’s casting here!
Ahsoka took the stage at Disney’s Hall D23 presentation with our first photos of two of the main characters of the series, Ahsoka and Sabine!
First photos of Ahsoka and Sabine in the Ahsoka Disney+ series are here!
Star Wars’ next animated series, Tales of the Jedi, will premiere October 26th, 2022! A new trailer also featured a young Count Dooku, Ahsoka, and Mace Windu!
Watch the first trailer for Tales of the Jedi here!
First pictures of Mace Windu’s return in Tales of the Jedi are here!
The second season of Star Wars’ The Bad Batch will be the first Disney+ show to premiere in 2023, releasing on January 4th, 2023.
Read all the new details on Bad Batch Season 2 here!
Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at this year’s D23 Expo, Disney officially announced Marvel World of Heroes, a new location-based game from the developers of Pokemon Go, Niantic.
Watch the Marvel World of Heroes gameplay trailer and first details here!
The first trailer for an upcoming video game starring Black Panther and Captain America set during WWll was shown off at the Disney & Marvel Games Panel. This game is being made by Skydance Media, which is led by the Uncharted franchise’s Amy Hennig.
Watch the first trailer for the Captain America & Black Panther game here!
Marvel’s upcoming turn-based strategy game, Midnight Suns received an official release date of December 2nd, 2022. This release is sooner than expected, as Midnight Suns was originally set to release in 2023.
Read our analysis of the latest Midnight Suns trailer here!
During the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23, it was announced that characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Clone Wars will be joining LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as part of several new DLC packs. Several of the characters include Reva, Cassian Andor, and General Rex.
Photos of all the new Lego Star Wars Characters here!
Multiple pieces of concept art images from Disney’s Indiana Jones 5 were shown off for the first time. This is the first official look at Harrison Jones’ fifth Indy film. The concept art includes images of the movie’s many costumes, scenes, and characters.
Look at every piece of Indiana Jones 5 concept art at D23 here!
A video from Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s appearance at the Disney Legends panel during the D23 Fan Expo, which began with him getting booed on stage. As soon as Chapek began his speech during the ceremony, boos could be heard coming from the crowd in disapproval.
Watch the full video of Chapek here.
Gal Gadot speaks about playing the Old Hag in the upcoming Snow White movie (starring Shazam 2’s Rachel Zegler as Snow White). Gadot talks about the lengths the makeup department took to transition Gadot into the Old Hag and what it was like for her to work with Rachel Zegler.
Read Gal Gadot’s interview about Snow White here!
Producer Rebecca Riordan, the wife of Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan, confirmed that special announcements for the Percy Jackson series would be at D23, but it would not be casting.
Read what Rebecca Riordan had to say in full about the Percy Jackson series here!
Pixar Animation Studios announced it would venture into long-form storytelling for the first time ever in its upcoming Disney+ series, Win or Lose!
See photos and details on Pixar’s Win or Lose here!
