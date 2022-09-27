Google Meet rolling out Chrome picture-in-picture (PiP) and multi-pinning – 9to5Google

June 16

As previewed in March, Google Meet is updating its desktop experience in Chrome with picture-in-picture (PiP) and the ability to pin multiple video feeds.



When taking a Google Meet call on the web, tapping the three-dot menu icon next to the hang up button reveals a new “Open picture-in-picture” option. This opens a miniature window in the bottom-right corner of your screen, while the full one lets you quickly “Bring the call back here” as full controls remain located there.

We hope these features make it easier for presenters and meeting attendees to stay engaged with their meeting.

The floating PiP window on top of Chrome and other apps shows up to four Google Meet tiles. Each stream still names the person and shows other status icons, while hovering over lets you quickly mute, disable video, end the call, or go back fullscreen.



Meanwhile, Google Meet now lets you pin multiple video feeds instead of just one:

This will provide greater flexibility in how you combine people and content, allowing you to adjust the view in a way that best serves your meeting.

Google Meet PiP and multi-pinning is rolling out starting today for all users as great usability enhancements:

These additions join other recent updates to the video calling service like automatically removing reverberations in addition to background noise. De-reverberation targets “echos created by spaces with hard surfaces, such as a basement or a kitchen.” Additionally, hosts and cohosts are now given three options when removing participants from calls:

