4th stimulus check update 2022 — Thousands won’t get $500 direct payments on July 4 – find out when you’ll… – The US Sun

HUNDREDS of thousands of Americans who are expecting a $500 rebate will not see it on July 4.
Qualifying residents of New Mexico who filed their 2021 taxes are being issued a tax rebate the week of July 3.
However, since July 4 is a federal holiday, the first payments could be processed on July 5, a spokesperson for the New Mexico's Tax and Revenue Department told a local news outlet KRQE.
No application was required for the payments, which will be sent automatically.
Residents who filed Personal Income Taxes in 2021 as single filers and made less than $75,000 will get $250 payments.
Joint filers who made less than $150,000 will receive $500.
In an effort to offset record-high levels of inflation, several other states are also offering tax rebates.
Alaska’s Permanent Fund
One of those examples is Alaska’s Permanent Fund.
Alaska has been giving its citizens checks under the Fund, which was designed to provide state citizens with a portion of state oil revenues.
To qualify, you must be an Alaskan resident for at least a year, but you’re not eligible if you’ve been convicted of state felonies or jailed.
This year, Alaskans will receive a $2,550 payment from Alaska’s Permanent Fund.
41 cities and states offer universal basic income payments
UBI is a set of recurring payments that individuals get from the government.
They can be paid monthly, several times a year, or just once annually.
Funding for guaranteed income can come from government or private sources.
While it’s unlikely another stimulus package will get passed on the federal level, some states and cities are sending UBI payments or guaranteed income to their citizens.
The Sun rounded up 41 different examples of UBI, including in states like Alaska, Arizona, and Georgia.
How many stimulus programs have been launched?
There have been three federal stimulus programs since 2020.
The first included checks worth $1,200, the second was worth $600, and the third was worth $1,400.
States have also implemented stimulus programs to aid American workers.
Will there be a gas rebate check?
10 states have recently passed legislation offering rebates to combat rising inflation and gas prices.
Four of them are specifically in regards to helping residents at the pump in the form of gas rebates.
For instance, starting in April, Connecticut residents were no longer required to pay tax on fuel.
Lawmakers in the state passed the $90million Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax in March which deferred the state’s 25 cents per gallon motor vehicle tax for retail customers.
Vermont income tax exceeds projections
The state of Vermont has three major state funds: the General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund.
Combined, the funds equal $531.4 million, 35 percent higher than the revised monthly consensus expectations, according to Vermont Biz.
Heading into the last two months of the state’s fiscal year, the funds were $161.6 million ahead of consensus revenue estimates.
Low-income energy assistance, continued
Households including a person aged 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services are eligible to sign up each year beginning December 1.
All other households may apply beginning January 1.
Contact your local Department of Social Services for the application dates and for additional information on LIEAP.
Low-income energy assistance
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides one-time payments to help eligible households pay their heating bills.
Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:
Rebate checks worth $850 going out automatically
On June 2, the state of Maine started sending rebate checks to 5,000 residents.
The tax rebates are worth $850 per individual and $1,700 for the average family.
Each week following, an estimated 200,000 tax rebate payments will go out, according to Governor Janet Mill’s office.
Colorado is processing rebates this month
The deadline has passed for Colorado taxpayers to file a state tax return and get the statewide rebate.
Residents must have done so to receive a direct payment from the state.
The checks will be sent to those who filed their state taxes by May 31.
The program, approved by Governor Jared Polis, is known as Colorado Cashback.
The Governor has said 3.1million residents will qualify.
Individuals will get $400, while couples will get $800.
Stimulus payments in Ohio, part three
More than 7million Ohio residents would benefit from the proposal.
According to Whaley, $350 would cover what the average resident pays in gasoline taxes, “plus extra money for other essentials”.
As of June 14, a gallon of gasoline cost $5.04 on average in Ohio, according to AAA.
Stimulus payments in Ohio, continued
The Scioto Valley Guardian reported that Ohio will receive $2.68billion in funding from the next round of American Rescue Plan payments.
These funds will cover the cost of the payments.
Whaley’s plan would send $350 to individuals earning less than $80,000 annually, and $750 to couples making no more than $160,000.
Stimulus payments in Ohio
A gubernatorial candidate in Ohio has announced her intention to send out $350 stimulus payments to fight inflation.
In an interview with the Scioto Valley Guardian, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley shared her plan to help Ohio residents handle soaring costs.
Whaley easily won the Democratic primary for governor of Ohio, earning 65.1 percent of the vote in the state’s May 3 primary.
However, she faces stiff competition against incumbent Governor Mike DeWine in the general election.
Colorado taxpayers get dividends in August or September
Governor Jared Polis announced earlier this spring that Colorado taxpayers will receive a dividend of at least $400, KDVR/Fox 31 News reported.
The dividends are a product of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Here are the key takeaways, as summarized by the outlet:
How to claim past stimulus payments
Those who feel they might be still eligible for a stimulus payment will want to file a tax return if they haven’t already.
In particular, you’ll want to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.
People who aren’t sure if they are due a stimulus payment should consult with a tax professional.
Minnesota frontline worker pay of $750
Governor Tim Walz approved $750 relief payments for essential workers earlier this spring.
Applications opened on June 8 for the program, known as Minnesota Frontline Workers Pay.
According to the state, applications will close on July 22, 2022.
Billionaires may have used tax loopholes
ProPublica also found 270 taxpayers who disclosed $5.7billion in income collectively and ended up qualifying for stimulus checks.
The individuals managed to “deploy deductions at such a massive scale that they qualified for stimulus checks,” the outlet noted.
“The wealthy taxpayers who received the stimulus checks got them because they came in under the government’s income threshold,” ProPublica reported.
“In fact, they reported way less taxable income than that — even hundreds of millions less — after they used business write-offs to wipe out their gains.”
The article noted that those examples of wealthy taxpayers listed negative net incomes on their tax returns.
Billionaires received stimulus payments
ProPublica discovered that 18 billionaires received stimulus payments in the spring of 2020, citing IRS records.
For instance, George Soros and his son, Robert, reportedly each received stimulus payments. Soros is worth $8.6 billion.
Their representatives told the outlet that both men returned the checks.
CA gas prices continue to soar
Some lawmakers involved in negotiations would prefer a gas tax holiday over relief payments.
Meanwhile, the price of a gallon of gasoline in California is $6.39, according to AAA.
As FOX-11 Los Angeles noted, gas prices reached record highs in California over Memorial Day Weekend and have climbed since.
Cali residents wait on $400 energy checks
As gas prices soar, California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed $400 checks for every eligible registered vehicle owner, according to a statement on his website.
The plan is part of the Governor’s revised budget, which was put forth on May 13.
If passed, the $400 relief payments would cost California $11.5billion.
Push for Pennsylvania stimulus
This comes as Pennsylvania governor Tim Wolf pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks for taxpayers in the state.
As part of the PA Opportunity Program, the $500million plan would provide a one-time payment worth up $2,000 to eligible families.
Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks.
Meg Snead, the acting secretary of human services, said the payments would be crucial to help residents combat inflation, reports WTAE.
“For Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean painful decisions like paying for food or rent,” she said.
“In the Department of Human Services, I see the disadvantages in communities across Pennsylvania and these $2,000 checks would make a great impact as prices around us soar.”
Pennsylvania’s exception for seniors
In addition to this, the law makes special exceptions for seniors who live in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, or Scranton, where local wage and income tax rates are very high.
Each senior household in these areas with income under $30,000 will have its property tax rebate increased by an additional 50 percent.
The same will also apply to senior households in the rest of the state as long as they make less than $30,000 and pay more than 15 percent of income in property taxes.
Those who are eligible can apply for their rebate online before the December 31, 2022 deadline.
Originally, the deadline was June 30.
So far this year, more than 41,000 Pennsylvanians have filed for their rebates, according to revenue secretary Dan Hassell.
“We’re hopeful that other eligible claimants will take advantage of myPATH in the coming months now that the program deadline has been extended through the remainder of the year,” he said.
Eligibility requirements for Pennsylvania rebate, continued
Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who make $8,000 or less qualify for the maximum rebate.
Those making $8,001 to $15,000 will get $500.
The rest of the rebates per income range is as follows:
Eligibility requirements for Pennsylvania rebate
The Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate program will benefit residents who are generally 65 years or older.
However, you may qualify if you are in the following categories:
The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters.
For those who rely on Social Security, half of that income will be excluded.
“Spouses, personal representatives or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria,” the Department of Revenue said.
Pennsylvania rebate deadline extended
The deadline to apply for a property tax and rent rebate has been extended in Pennsylvania.
The rebates are based on income with the maximum standard rebate being $650.
However, supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975, according to the PA Department of Revenue.
How much has been paid in stimulus?
The federal government’s response to the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has been to pay out $3,200 to eligible adults.
$1,200 was distributed under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed in March 2020.
An additional $600 was paid out in a December relief measure, and $1,400 under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan was signed in March 2021.
