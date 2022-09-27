10 Best Crypto to Buy Today According to Reddit – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.
Reddit has emerged as one of the best resources for crypto traders, providing a platform for in-depth analysis and discussion. Even though many Redditors may be biased towards specific projects, the platform still allows eager investors to identify undervalued assets before they hit the mainstream.
With that in mind, this guide discusses the best crypto to buy right now on Reddit, showcasing a selection of top-rated cryptocurrencies before presenting a step-by-step walkthrough of how to invest in a promising crypto project today.
Investors wondering how to buy altcoins must first create a watchlist of assets with high value potential. Reddit is an excellent tool for this since retail traders are often the first to uncover ‘diamonds in the rough’ within the market.
The list below presents the best crypto on Reddit right now – all of which will be discussed in the following section:
Those who opted to invest in Bitcoin a few years back were able to get in at a low price – ensuring they could benefit from the exponential price increases that followed. Although Bitcoin’s dramatic price swings may be a thing of the past, there are still many exciting projects that could offer similar returns.
Let’s take a closer look at these top upcoming ICOs and existing crypto projects, discussing what they are, how they work, and their valuation potential for the future.
Our pick for the best crypto to invest in on Reddit is Tamadoge. For those unaware, Tamadoge emerged as one of the most exciting crypto presales of 2022, selling out its $19 million allocation in less than eight weeks.
Hype for the project continues to grow despite general bear market conditions, with one crypto whale spending 55.8 ETH to buy in ahead of upcoming exchange listing on OKX.
So why is Tamadoge so highly-rated? Put simply, this project combines the popular design of meme coins with the rapidly-growing play-to-earn (P2E) niche. This results in an ecosystem that enables users to generate rewards through skilled gameplay whilst also benefitting from increases in the token price.
Tamadoge’s native ERC-20 token is TAMA, which is used to provide rewards to users who mint ‘Tamadoge Pets’ and win battles against others. TAMA is also the token used in the ecosystem’s marketplace, where users can buy accessories and other items to be used in-game.
However, much of this ICO crypto project’s appeal comes from the development team’s future plans. These include CEX/DEX listings, Tamadoge-themed arcade games, and even an augmented-reality app. What’s more, TAMA also has a built-in burn mechanism that reduces the total supply over time, which tends to aid upwards price momentum.
Many believe that TAMA is the best cheap crypto to buy on Reddit because of its solid utility, tokenomics and continuing hype despite bear market conditions.
The coin will be listed on exchanges soon, with a starting price of just $0.03, with official news set to be announced on the Tamadoge Telegram group soon.
Another option for the best crypto to buy right now on Reddit is Battle Infinity. This metaverse-style platform has integrated P2E elements that enable users to earn rewards in IBAT – Battle Infinity’s native BEP-20 token. Excitingly, Battle Infinity provides rewards through a dedicated decentralized fantasy sports league.
In this league, users can construct sports teams using players structured as NFTs. These players can be easily traded with other users, providing the foundation for a self-sustaining marketplace. Teams that perform well will climb the leaderboard and allow users to earn IBAT-denominated rewards.
Aside from the fantasy league, Battle Infinity’s ecosystem also offers a DeFi token swapping mechanism, a multiplayer P2E gaming store, an upcoming NFT marketplace, and even a staking service. All these elements are combined within the ‘Battle Arena’ – Battle Infinity’s immersive 3D world.
This world showcases the best elements of Web3 and the metaverse, allowing users to create avatars and interact with others. There’s even scope to purchase plots of virtual land, which can be used for in-world advertising or sold on the secondary marketplace.
Battle Infinity’s presale phase was a resounding success, selling out 65 days early and raising over $5 million. This led to IBAT being listed on leading crypto exchange LBank, where it has experienced remarkable price increases already. Investors eager to learn more about this brand new crypto project can do so by joining Battle Infinity’s Telegram group.
Lucky Block was one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies of early 2022, bursting onto the scene due to the rewards potential for token holders. After selling out its presale allocation, Lucky Block was listed on the top decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap – resulting in quadruple-digit returns for early investors.
Since then, Lucky Block has gone from strength to strength and has recently launched a first-of-its-kind ‘NFT competitions platform’. Much like an NFT marketplace, this platform enables investors to acquire digital assets that act as entry tickets to lucrative prize draws.
Various top prizes are on offer, including 5* holidays, BAYC NFTs, and even $1 million worth of Bitcoin. Once all of the NFTs in a collection are sold, Lucky Block will hold a raffle and announce one NFT investor as the winner of the related prize. However, all NFT holders will continue to receive rewards in LBLOCK – simple for owning a Lucky Block NFT.
LBLOCK is an exciting asset in its own right, with Lucky Block’s team recently launching ‘LBLOCK v2’. This token uses the ERC-20 standard, making it compatible with all of the dApps hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. With Ethereum about to transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, this puts LBLOCK in line to benefit from the network’s growth.
Furthermore, LBLOCK v2 does away with all transactional taxes, making it ideal for day traders and scalpers. The token has also become widely accessible thanks to MEXC, LBank, and Gate.io listings, leading to substantial price increases in recent weeks.
Those looking for the best crypto to buy right now on Reddit within the decentralized finance (DeFi) niche should consider checking out DeFi Coin. DEFC is the native token of DeFi Swap, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers static rewards, automatic liquidity pools, and token swapping services.
DEFC holders receive regular income through the aforementioned static rewards system. A tax of 10% is levied on DEFC-based transactions, with 5% of this amount being distributed back to token holders. The remaining 5% is used to provide liquidity to the DeFi Swap exchange.
In addition, DeFi Coin also has an integrated ‘manual burn’ mechanism designed to reduce the token supply over time. Unlike other projects, the exact number of tokens to be burned will be decided by DEFC’s development team through discussions with the community – ensuring the proposed solution suits all parties.
At the time of writing, DeFi Coin’s price is hovering around the $0.0024 level – substantially lower than September 2021’s highs. However, many believe this is an ideal opportunity to acquire DEFC tokens at a discount before the crypto market picks up steam once more.
PancakeSwap is a leading DEX focused on BEP-20 tokens hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The exchange has become a go-to for investors interested in yield farming due to its high staking rewards and low fees.
CAKE is the native token of the PancakeSwap exchange, which can be used in the offered ‘syrup pools’ to generate rewards. The token is crucial to providing the liquidity needed to facilitate token swaps since PancakeSwap operates as an automated market maker, doing away with the traditional order book method.
Thanks to CAKE’s utility, it has become a popular token on Reddit over the past year, leading to it being listed on several centralized exchanges (CEXs), including Binance, Huobi, and Gate.io.
As the crypto market continues to grow and DeFi begins to take over, PancakeSwap is expected to increase in size – meaning investing in CAKE could prove to be a wise move over for long-term crypto investment.
No discussion of the best crypto to buy now Reddit would be complete without mentioning Ethereum. As noted by CoinMarketCap, Ethereum remains the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, boasting a market cap of over $188 billion.
Many investors on Reddit are clamoring to buy Ethereum ahead of ‘the Merge’, which refers to the upcoming transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. This transition will make the Ethereum network much more scalable, helping reduce the high GAS fees which have plagued it over the past year.
The move to ‘Ethereum 2.0’ can only be good news for ETH investors, as the hope is that it will attract more dApp developers than ever to the network. This will increase demand for ETH, helping push the price higher. Since Ethereum is still trading well below November 2021’s all-time highs, this may be the ideal time to obtain ETH at a discount.
Bancor is another DeFi protocol popularized through Reddit thanks to its automated market maker (AMM) approach. Much like other protocols, Bancor uses smart contracts to facilitate trades without an intermediary through ‘liquidity pools’.
However, Bancor differentiates itself by offering protection from ‘impermanent loss’. This is achieved by matching users’ liquidity pool deposits with BNT, Bancor’s native token, which enables users to be partially or fully compensated in the unlikely instance that they lose funds.
Unfortunately, Yahoo Finance reported in July that Bancor’s total value locked (TVL) dropped by around 30% after the protocol paused this impermanent loss protection. However, this protection service is expected to be upgraded and resume in the future – with many Redditors believing this could be a catalyst for tremendous growth.
Bitcoin remains one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies on Reddit, even after its dramatic fall from grace in recent months. It’s important to note that BTC’s price decreases appear to be related more to external economic events than the technology itself.
This means Redditors continue to invest in Bitcoin, hoping for a rebound soon. Bitcoin is by far the most-adopted digital currency worldwide, meaning it’s the most in-demand crypto – providing a platform for a future rebound.
Another factor that may hint at a reversal in fortunes is that the Fed looks to be easing its aggressive monetary policy. Interest rates have continued to rise to combat inflation, which has taken its toll on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. With these rate increases slowing (or stopping altogether), BTC and other crypto-assets are primed to benefit.
Cardano could be the best crypto to buy right now on Reddit due to the upcoming ‘Vasil hard fork’. For those unaware, Cardano is a smart contract blockchain launched in 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson.
This blockchain is highly-scalable since it uses a PoS consensus protocol, which allows Cardano to process transactions quickly and safely. In addition, Cardano is also appealing to institutional investors since the development team relies heavily on peer-reviewed literature, which makes the network more credible.
Cardano will soon be ‘forking’ into two chains through the upcoming Vasil upgrade. This process aims to reduce transaction fees to make Cardano more appealing to dApp developers. Assuming this occurs, we could see Cardano begin to rival the likes of Ethereum and Solana once more.
NEAR Protocol is a Layer-1 blockchain network that aims to rival the likes of Solana and Ethereum. This blockchain differentiates itself by being highly scalable and able to handle up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS).
NEAR Protocol’s transaction fees also equate to less than a cent, whilst transaction finality is nearly instant. According to Nomics.com, these characteristics have helped drive the NEAR Protocol to a market cap of over $3.25 billion.
The future looks bright for NEAR Protocol since major crypto funds including Tiger Global Management and Three Arrows Capital have opted to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the network. With the NEAR token’s price up 55% from June’s lows, many Reddit users believe this could be the start of an extended bull run.
Reddit crypto groups, referred to as ‘subreddits’, are a place for crypto investors to come together and discuss anything and everything related to the digital currency markets. Discussions often revolve around the best crypto to buy on Reddit and the projects with the highest potential.
With that in mind, presented below are four leading Reddit crypto groups that investors can participate in to identify cryptocurrencies that could explode in the future:
One of the top places to find the best crypto on Reddit is r/CryptoCurrency. This subreddit has over 5.4 million members and has been operating since March 2013. All market areas are covered on r/CryptoCurrency, ranging from altcoins to metaverse tokens.
The ‘Daily General Discussion’ thread is a great way to find popular crypto projects since this thread is updated every day with the latest information. Users can also filter the threads by the ‘Discussion’ flair to quickly find serious and objective analyses of cryptos.
As the name suggests, r/binance is a subreddit dedicated to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. However, although many threads focus on exchange-related topics, Redditors still use this subreddit to highlight their opinions on specific coins.
Since the best crypto to buy on Reddit are often listed on Binance, discussions tend to gravitate towards price predictions for altcoins, DeFi tokens, and other digital assets. Beginners will also find r/binance helpful since the community seems more than happy to help with any questions.
r/SatoshiStreetBets occupies a unique position regarding subreddits since it combines real-world analysis with humorous memes. As its name implies, this subreddit draws inspiration from the super-popular r/WallStreetBets community, which has over 12.5 million members.
Unlike r/WallStreetBets, r/SatoshiStreetBets focuses exclusively on cryptocurrency. More specifically, this subreddit tends to lean towards penny cryptos and those with high potential rather than ‘established’ cryptos like BTC and ETH.
Finally, r/CryptoMarkets is also a great place to identify the best crypto to invest in on Reddit for those with a bit more market experience. This is because r/CryptoMarkets often presents in-depth discussions that may be difficult for newcomers to understand.
Redditors will usually post articles from Bloomberg and other high-profile media outlets to support the points made. In addition, a significant portion of the threads is devoted to technical analysis, with clear reasoning given for users’ predictions.
Before concluding this guide on the best crypto to invest in on Reddit, let’s take a look at the investment process. As noted earlier, Tamadoge leads the way concerning high-potential cryptos due to its unique blend of meme coin designs and metaverse-based utility.
Note that until announcements have been made on official channels, investors should not attempt to buy TAMA.
So, without further ado, here are the five quick steps investors must take to buy Tamadoge today:
To store cryptocurrency safely, investors must set up a dedicated crypto wallet.
We recommend using MetaMask or Trust Wallet since they are free to download and quick to set up.
TAMA tokens can be paired with ETH or USDT, so those two currencies must first be bought before acquiring TAMA.
That can be done through most top exchanges or directly on the wallet apps with a debit or credit card. Once ETH or USDT has been acquired, transfer them to your wallet.
Alternatively, once listed on OKX, find the correct pairing (TAMA/USDT or TAMA/ETH) and complete the conversion.
Find Uniswap on the MetaMask or Trust Wallet app – via browser or dApps – and connect.
Then, paste the Tamadoge contract address into the correct box and follow instructions to complete the transaction.
However, as noted above, this should not be attempted until the project reveals official listing dates on the exchanges.
To summarize, this article has discussed the best crypto to buy right now on Reddit by presenting ten projects with high value potential. We’ve also explored some leading Reddit crypto groups before providing a quick overview of the investment process.
One of the most talked-about cryptos on Reddit right now is meme coin sensation Tamadoge. Tamadoge’s presale phase has just completed with huge hype around the project ahead of exchange listings.
What is the best crypto to invest in on Reddit?
Many Redditors are raving about the meme coin project Tamadoge at the time of writing. This project combines metaverse concepts with P2E gaming mechanics, providing an immersive experience with income potential.
What cryptos do Reddit users recommend?
Tamadoge and Battle Infinity are two high-profile crypto projects that continue to be discussed on Reddit. Both of these projects operate within the ever-growing metaverse niche and offer users the ability to generate regular income through skilled gameplay.
