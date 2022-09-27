Whoopsie daisy! Microsoft accidentally released the Windows 11 KB5017383 update to WSUS – BetaNews

When we write about updates for Windows, it tends to be for one of two reasons — sharing news that a new update is available, or giving details of problems that have been found with the latest release. Now we have something a little different.

Microsoft has admitted that it made a mistake with the KB5017383 update for Windows 11, windows 10 and Windows Server a few days ago. It is, however, not necessary something that everyone would notice.

Also known as the Windows September 2022 preview, the KB5017383 update is a preview version of an update that will be released more widely very soon. Because it is a preview update, it is not something that should be offered to everyone, only those who manually seek out optional updates.

But with the KB5017383 update, Microsoft inadvertently added the update to WSUS (Windows Server Update Services). Announcing its mistake, the company says:

IT administrators who utilize Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) might notice that the Windows September 2022 preview update, known as the ‘C’ release, is listed among the updates available from WSUS. This listing is an error. Preview updates are generally available for manual importing via the Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Updates.

This issue might also affect the installation of the September 2022 Cumulative Update Preview for .NET Framework, which is also generally available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog. For more information on .NET Framework September 2022 Cumulative Update Preview updates, see the KB articles listed on the .NET blog for the September 2022 Cumulative Update Preview.

Home users of Windows are unlikely to experience this issue. WSUS is commonly utilized by technology administrators to deploy Microsoft product updates in managed environments.

Microsoft goes on to say:

The Windows September 2022 preview release is being removed from WSUS and we are working on a resolution to support customers who had imported updates via WSUS inadvertently. We estimate a solution will be available in the coming days.

