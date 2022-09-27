Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token – The Daily Hodl

Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform.
The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
Cronos powers the Crypto.com payment, trading and financial services platform, and Minted launched its commercial platform in August in partnership with the exchange. The NFT collections launched on Crypto.com/NFT and minted on Cronos will be available for secondary trading on Minted, according to the NFT platform.
Says Matt Wan, director of brand and business partnerships at Minted,
“We will soon be announcing several upcoming and exciting collections that have chosen Minted as partner platform. With our launch and continued support from Cronos Labs thereafter, we are resolved to deliver the next generation of innovation to the NFT ecosystem. Our vision for Minted is to become a ‘Digital Bazaar of Wonders’ for new and experienced collectors alike.”
MTD is trading at $0.232263 at time of writing. The 699th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 1% in the past 24 hours. MTD is used to reward users via revenue from fees and may be used for governance in the future, according to Crypto.com.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/jiang jie feng/Andy Chipus
