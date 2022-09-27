3 Reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to go ballistic – FXStreet

John Isige

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price pioneered the meme coin era during the previous bull run, creating instant crypto millionaires. Its success paved the way for other meme-based projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Floki Inu, among others.

For many investors, the journey has been far from the epic picture painted by the founders of some meme coin projects. As for Dogecoin price, its association with Elon Musk is more or less a bittersweet relationship.

In the past, Musk’s mentions of Dogecoin have sent the token up in double-digits. However, his impact appears to have waned over time, and his tweets no longer trigger overnight rallies as they used to.

On the other hand, the larger crypto market is concentrating on finding a solid footing to end the downtrend and launch another bull run. Hence, the need to investigate the state of Dogecoin price and whether it has the potential to reverse the trend significantly.

As per market capitalization, the crypto industry’s largest meme coin recently eked out a bullish divergence. This allowed buyers to capitalize on the support formed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A break above $0.0700 not only propelled Dogecoin price to deal with the seller congestion at the ascending triangle’s hypotenuse but may mark the beginning of a 26.23% breakout to $0.0888.

Ascending triangles are highly bullish and signify the transition from a downtrend, a consolidation period and finally, a bullish reversal.



DOGE/USD daily chart

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has narrowed down on why he believes Dogecoin has more potential applications than Cardano, despite the latter being a smart contracts platform. Cuban explained in an interview with Altcoin Daily that he does not think market capitalization accurately indicates the value of crypto projects.

“If you do enough staking, and you have enough inflation, and you can stake enough that people don’t sell too much, you’re going to have a big enough market cap,” Cuban said regarding Cardano’s spot in the top ten cryptocurrencies.

Coming back to Dogecoin, the Shark Tank investor reckoned that “DOGE has got more applications potentially available to it than Cardano.”

“The opportunity for Cardano is greater until DOGE becomes a platform for applications,” he added.

The proximity of Dogecoin to Elon Musk is not black and white; it’s a grey area. His association with the project has in the past created extraordinary hype and driven its value to the moon. While some investors made a fortune, many more were caught up in frequent price corrections, leading to immense losses.

On the brighter side, Musk’s involvement in the project validates Dogecoin as a robust crypto project – that is not just about memes and jokes. The billionaire once referred to himself as the “dogefather” and pledged to help improve the network’s technology. Musk believes Bitcoin excels as a store of value while Dogecoin triumphs in transaction capability.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Crypto.com price has been in a tight consolidation for quite some time, but the recent breakout has triggered a bullish takeover. Going forward, investors can expect CRO to reach its target and potentially push higher. Crypto.com price crashed 37% since August 14.

Do Kwon has been alleged to be "on the run" over the past few days, leading to Interpol issuing a worldwide arrest warrant for him. Terra's co-founder refuted all allegations, stating he has been writing code in his living room.

Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Solana price may be consolidating before it makes a move south.

XRP price has established two legs of a triangle. If the technicals are correct, XRP could rally to $0.56 and then experience a sharp sell-off. Invalidation of the triangle thesis targeting $0.56 iis a breach below $0.4564.

Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source