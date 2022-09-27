Bitcoin sv price prediction: What is bitcoin sv (BSV)? – Capital.com

Scan to Download iOS&Android APP

Bitcoin sv explained

Bitcoin sv price history

Bitcoin sv price prediction round-up

FAQs

By Peter Henn

11:24, 26 September 2022

It’s the de facto “grandchild” of the biggest crypto around, but what is bitcoin sv (BSV)?

Let’s see what we can find out about BSV, and examine some of the bitcoin sv price predictions that were being made as of 26 September 2026, too.

BSV to USD

When it comes to cryptocurrency, there is no debating that the biggest crypto out there is bitcoin (BTC).

The coin is the largest crypto by market cap and is so ingrained in public consciousness that, for many people, cryptocurrency and bitcoin are synonymous. Indeed, in the world of crypto itself, pretty much any crypto that is not bitcoin is classified as an altcoin. In other words, whatever the coin is, it is defined by not being bitcoin.

In order to tell you what bitcoin sv is we need to take a quick look at some history. In 2017, there was a dispute between the wider organisation behind bitcoin.

Some developers believed that bitcoin’s value stemmed from it being a method of payment, while others were more interested in the technical aspect of the blockchain. The Bitcoin Core group, which was the key developers behind the project, were in this latter group.

The former group, on the other hand, thought bitcoin needed to make itself more competitive to counter the likes of PayPal and other online payment methods. Their way of doing this would be by making transactions on the blockchain cheaper, or else moving costs to other parts of the network. So, a decision was made and bitcoin cash (BCH) was created as a hard fork.

BCH to USD

Anyway, bitcoin cash’s devotees soon had a falling out themselves. In 2018, there was a disagreement as to whether or not to allow the blockchain to make use of smart contracts, which are computer programs that automatically execute when certain conditions are met.

While these are popular on other blockchains, such as Ethereum (ETH), the Bitcoin blockchain does not support smart contracts, and neither did Bitcoin Cash.

However, this was a matter of some debate and, to cut a long story short, there was a hard fork, with the new blockchain, Bitcoin SV, being set up.

The man behind the chain, Craig Wright, has claimed to be the original Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin. Indeed, SV stands for Satoshi’s Vision. Bitcoin SV’s native token, bitcoin sv, is also known by its ticker handle of BSV.

Anyway, bitcoin sv is used to make purchases, and can be bought, sold and traded on exchanges. One important thing to point out is that bitcoin sv does not have a whitepaper explaining precisely how it works. This might, ultimately, discourage potential investors.

Bullish Bearish

94% 6%

You voted bullish.

You voted bearish.

Give BCH/USD a try

Let’s now cast our eyes over the BSV price history. While past performance should never be taken as an indicator of future results, knowing what the coin has done in the past can give us some very important context when it comes to both making and interpreting a bitcoin sv price prediction.

Bitcoin sv first came onto the open market in November 2018, hitting a high of over $200 before dropping to an all-time low of $36.87 on 23 November.

BTS/BTC

XRP/USD

ETH/USD

DOGE/USD

Throughout 2019, the price fluctuated between about $230 and $80, while in January 2020 the price peaked at more than $400 before dropping back down to spend much of the year between $150 and $200.

In early 2021, the market boomed and, on 16 April 2021, BSV reached an all-time high of $491.64. After that, though, there was a decline and it closed the year at $121.18.

So far, 2022 has not been a good year for cryptocurrency and bitcoin sv has struggled along with the market.

After moving to $125.23 on 2 January, the overall direction of movement was downhill, and things got worse in May following the depegging of what was known as then the UST stablecoin, the collapse of the associated LUNA cryptocurrency and the resulting market crash, with BSV dropping to a low of $45.69 on 12 May.

The following month, the cancellation of withdrawals on the Celsius Network (CEL) crypto lending platform confirmed a bear market and BSV dropped to $42.87 on 13 June.

In July, there was a glimmer of hope when the coin traded at $67.34 on 29 July and managed to stay above $60 for the first half of the following month, but then there was a decline to $47.43 on 19 September before it recovered somewhat to trade at around $50.80 earlier on 26 September 2022.

At that time, there were 19,179,814.14 BSV in circulation out of a total supply of 19,180,233. This gave the coin a market cap of about $974m making it the 50th largest crypto by that metric.

With that all out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the bitcoin sv price predictions that were being made as of 26 September 2022. It is important to remember that price forecasts, especially for something as potentially volatile as a cryptocurrency, very often turn out to be wrong. Also, it is worth noting that long-term crypto price predictions are often made using an algorithm, which means that they can change at any time.

First, Gov Capital was bearish in the short-term when it came to its bitcoin sv coin price prediction. It suggested the crypto could have close the year at $48.66. From there, the site argued the price could have risen to $144.31 on 26 September 2023 and $243.46 a year from then. The site’s bitcoin sv price prediction for 2025 outlined the coin could have dropped slightly to $236.69 at the start the year, could have jumped to between $386.85 and $386.86 on 26 September and could have closed the year just below $378.84. By 26 September 2026, the site’s forecast BSV was that it could have reached $487.06 and $588.45 a year later.

Next, DigitalCoinPrice had a BSV price prediction at the time of writing that indicated the coin could have reached $50.09 in 2022, $118.21 in 2023 and $160.25 in 2024. By 2025, the site suggested bitcoin sv could have been worth $211.51 before it could have fallen to $185.56 in 2026. By 2027, the site predicted there could have been a recovery to $257.05, $358.62 the following year while it could have closed the decade at $516.57. The site then made a bitcoin sv price prediction for 2030 that said it could have risen further to $718.33 before an average of $977.06 the following year.

Meanwhile, CoinsKid offered a bitcoin sv price prediction for 2022 that claimed the coin could have closed the year at $70.49 at the time of writing. By September 2023, the site argued that BSV could have been worth $97.79, before it could have climbed to $144.85 a year from then. In September 2025, the site suggested the coin could have traded at $197.75, before it could have gone on to $377.75 12 months after that and could have closed 2026 at $422.28.

Finally, WalletInvestor struck an incredibly bearish note in its bitcoin sv crypto price prediction, saying that the coin could suffer a terrible 12 months or so, losing around 95% of its current value to trade at a little less than $2.68.

When considering a BSV coin price prediction, it’s important to keep in mind that cryptocurrency markets remain extremely volatile, making it difficult to accurately predict what a coin or token’s price will be in a few hours, and even harder to give long-term estimates. As such, analysts and algorithm-based forecasters can and do get their predictions wrong.

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrency tokens, we recommend that you always do your own research. Look at the latest market trends, news, technical and fundamental analysis, and expert opinion before making any investment decision. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never trade with money that you cannot afford to lose.



It is difficult to tell. The coin’s history has involved a lot of peaks and troughs, making it hard to foretell what might happen next. A lot will, ultimately, depend on how the crypto market behaves in general.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether BSV is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

It is hard to say right now. While the likes of Gov Capital are very optimistic in terms of their forecasts, sites like WalletInvestor are far more bearish. It is important to recognise that price predictions very often turn out to be wrong, and you should remember that prices can go down as well as up.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether bitcoin sv is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Whether you should invest in BSV is a question is a question that you will have to answer for yourself. Before you do so, however, you will need to conduct your own research and never invest more money than you can afford to lose because prices can go down as well as up.

There are currently no responses for this story.

Be the first to respond.

Why Capital.com?

Simple and intuitive platform

No commission

Competitive spreads

Most traded

Refer a friend!

Invite like-minded traders to open a CFD trading account with us and earn up to $100

Join the 450.000+ traders worldwide that chose to trade with Capital.com

1. Create & verify your account

2. Make your first deposit

3. You’re all set. Start trading

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Risk Disclosure Statement

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Risk warning: сonducting operations with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.

Capital Com SV Investments Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 319/17. Capital Com SV Investments Limited, company Registration Number: 354252, registered address: 28 Octovriou 237, Lophitis Business Center II, 6th floor, 3035, Limassol, Cyprus.

source