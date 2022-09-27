Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup's Extract Mode Maxes Ride Height To 15.9" – InsideEVs

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup will get a boost in off-road capability in the next few weeks with the addition of Extract Mode.

As the name suggests, Extract Mode will help the Hummer EV avoid obstacles when the road gets tough by engaging the Adaptive Air Suspension to raise the vehicle even higher, achieving 15.9 inches (404 millimeters) of ground clearance. That’s a significantly higher ground clearance than the F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, Ram TRX and the Rivian R1T can offer in their highest settings.

Extract Mode adds nearly 6 inches (152 mm) of ride height compared to the Normal setting, allowing GMC Hummer EV customers to clear obstacles in their path while navigating off-road. The vehicle’s maneuverability stands to gain significantly as a result, with water fording depth increasing to 32 inches (812 mm) while the approach, departure and breakover angles rise by 8.2 degrees, 6.8 degrees and 9.9 degrees from the Normal settings, respectively.

GMC did not reveal the maximum speed the Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup can achieve in Extract Mode, but it’s probably very low. All existing customers who have taken delivery of the Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup will get Extract Mode via a no-charge software update that will be pushed to their vehicles over the next few weeks.

“Our goal was to push the boundaries of what an electric vehicle is capable of and to develop real, usable features that will allow customers to take off-roading to the next-level. The development of the GMC HUMMER EV was a blank slate that was filled out by dedicated team of engineers who are hardcore off-road enthusiasts. Adding an innovative feature like Extract Mode results in an off-road vehicle that has incredible ground-clearance and capability that will take you to new places.”

Aaron Pfau, GMC HUMMER EV lead development engineer

Extract Mode adds to the Hummer EV‘s arsenal of segment-exclusive features such as 4-Wheel-Steer and CrabWalk that enhance the electric truck’s capability off the beaten track.

In related news, GM has just stopped production of the Hummer EV Pickup at its Factory Zero in Detroit from June 27 through July 22 to retool the electric truck plant for new products. In addition to the Hummer EV Pickup, the facility will start building the Hummer EV SUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra Denali EV and Cruise Origin ride-hail and delivery van.

Now watch how good the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is off-road

Source: GMC

