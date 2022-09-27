Latest iPhone 14 leak says price will likely jump to $1,050 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

We are just over a month away from the launch of the iPhone 14 series and a new leak about the expected price has revealed new insight. It suggests that the base model i.e, iPhone 14, will be pricier than iPhone 13 because, amongst other reasons, of iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes. Famous leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has tweeted that the average selling price of the whole iPhone 14 range could increase by about 15% than that of the iPhone 13 due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion. He tweeted, “Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion.”

He further shared that the higher prices for the iPhone 14 series might improve Hon Hai’s (Foxconn) income as Hon Hai is the major EMS for iPhone 14 series with a 60-70% order proportion. He wrote, “No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to ”growing” from ”roughly flat.”

Recently, Kuo has stated that the continuing tension between China and Taiwan could affect mass production or shipment dates of iPhone 14 series, however, the analyst has denied these assertions.

This year, Apple will introduce a new model iPhone 14 Max along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Apple is expecting to bring major upgrades to iPhone 14 Pro models, including their designs and specs. The non pro models- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reportedly feature the same notch design used earlier, along with the same aluminium edges, however, Pro models will ditch the notch this year to bring a new hole punch and pill-shaped cutout.

