Vivo X80 Pro+ reportedly cancelled to make way for the Vivo X90 Pro+ – Pricebaba Daily

Vivo X80 Pro+ launch has been reportedly cancelled. At the beginning of this year, Vivo unveiled the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro in China. A few months later, both phones were released in other markets, including India. GSMArena published a report last month claiming that the Vivo X80 Pro+ would be unveiled in September. It was rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

However, a new report from the publication claims that the company has cancelled the Vivo X80 Pro+. Instead, it will release the Vivo X90 Pro+ flagship phone. The X90 Pro+ is likely to debut first in China before arriving in other markets.

Also Read: Vivo Y16 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: price, specifications and launch offers

Vivo X80 Pro

The publication came to know through a Vivo representative after the Vivo X Fold+ launch event in China that the X80 Pro+ had been cancelled. The company has reportedly shifted its focus to the upcoming Vivo X90 series. The lineup may include three models: the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. Recent reports say that the Pro+ edition might come out in China by the end of this year, in December.

A couple of upcoming flagship phones, like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the OnePlus 11 Pro 5G are expected to feature the latest E6 AMOLED display. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is also tipped to feature the same screen. It will have curved edges and come equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, along with the latest LPDDR5x RAM, is likely to power the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. It is likely to be one of the first phones to feature the UFS 4.0 storage technology. It will run on the OriginOS UI flavoured Android 13 OS.

The rear-facing camera system of the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be headlined by a 1-inch camera sensor. It will be accompanied by an ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Source

Anvinraj has been writing about smartphones and other gadgets for over 10 years, with 10,000+ articles published to date. He owns a POCO X3 Pro and Realme X7 Max 5G. His interests include exploring new places, reading, photography, and church activities. At Pricebaba, he covers breaking news and features.

© Copyright Pricebaba.com (Kratee Shopping Solution Pvt Ltd)

source