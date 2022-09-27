Video: Finally! The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a New 3-Row Competitor to the Tesla Model X & Rivian R1S! – TFLcar.com

We’re getting more options for larger electric SUVs

Based on the EQS Sedan, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV sits on the same platform, with the same wheelbase and many similar measurements externally. It’s when you look internally (and at the overall design) that things significantly change. One way to look at the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is that it is the equivalent of an S-Class SUV that’s all-electric.

Starting at $104,400, the EQS SUV can easily surpass the $120,000 mark. Those prices exclude $1,150 destination and delivery charge. There are three trims including the Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Roman is testing the EQS 580, which is at the top of the range. That is, if you don’t count the Maybach version that’s coming soon. His tester comes with nearly every feature, including the massive Hyperscreen and dual panoramic sunroofs. That MBUX Hyperscreen has three displays which are integrated under a single 56-inch curved glass surface.

Roman says this 500+ horsepower EV can achieve up to 285 miles with a 108-kWh battery. The two-wheel drive version can get 300 miles on a charge.

Roman take us through a detailed tour through the EQS SUV, and he certainly gives you his opinion on its design. Check it out below!

