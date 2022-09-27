Loopring Crypto News: 14 Things to Know as LRC Soars on Today's Binance US Listing – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

LRC is focused on DeFi through ETH

Loopring (CCC: LRC-USD ) crypto is in the news as the digital currency soars higher today after getting a Binance US listing.

Let’s take a look at everything potential crypto traders need to know about Loopring with today’s news.

LRC is up 25.8% over the last 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.

